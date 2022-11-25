Aamir Goes On Vacation With Kiran, Azad

Photograph: PTI Photo

Mumbaikars were in for a pleasant surprise when they saw Aamir Khan at the airport with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan.

The family was taking a flight to an undisclosed destination for a vacation.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans, Aamir carried a pink pillow in anticipation of a comfortable journey.

The actor, whose daughter Ira got engaged recently to Nupur Shikhare, carefully escorted his young son past the media.

Aamir and Kiran got divorced after 15 years of marriage in July 2021.

On the work front, Aamir has not signed any film after Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen in a cameo in Kajol's forthcoming film, Salaam Venky.