Tara Goes On A Beach Break

Krystle is at the Golden Temple... Ayushmann is in the Gir forest... Arjun is at Bondi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is living it up on a beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

She shares another pic and writes, 'Summer sun, something's begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights #Grease baby for life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a throwback pic with husband Anand Ahuja from London and writes, 'I miss you and I miss this. Love you @anandahuja can't wait to be together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna sends love from Ooty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana explores the Gir forest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal shares a pic from Bondi beach in Sydney.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shoots the reality show Dance Bangla Dance with Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

What's Gauahar Khan doing in Surat?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

From the Golden Temple, Krystle D'Souza notes, 'My second visit to the Golden Temple 4 years later... my heart is filled with sooo much gratitude. I apologise for all my complaining years ago and I am truly grateful for where I am today mentally and emotionally.

'When I look back I realise at that time I had to go through those lows in life, only to grow through them all.

'26th January 2023, I stand here with a heart so full and mind so much at peace. I have learned the true meaning of Sabr and Shukr.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul at the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, with mum Annice Paul and sister-in-law Alca Bridgit Kurian.