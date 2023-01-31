Tara Goes On A Beach Break

Krystle is at the Golden Temple... Ayushmann is in the Gir forest... Arjun is at Bondi...
Tara Sutaria is living it up on a beach.
She shares another pic and writes, 'Summer sun, something's begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights #Grease baby for life.'
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a throwback pic with husband Anand Ahuja from London and writes, 'I miss you and I miss this. Love you @anandahuja can't wait to be together.'
Raashii Khanna sends love from Ooty.
Ayushmann Khurrana explores the Gir forest.
Arjun Rampal shares a pic from Bondi beach in Sydney.
Mouni Roy shoots the reality show Dance Bangla Dance with Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata.
What's Gauahar Khan doing in Surat?
From the Golden Temple, Krystle D'Souza notes, 'My second visit to the Golden Temple 4 years later... my heart is filled with sooo much gratitude. I apologise for all my complaining years ago and I am truly grateful for where I am today mentally and emotionally.
'When I look back I realise at that time I had to go through those lows in life, only to grow through them all.
'26th January 2023, I stand here with a heart so full and mind so much at peace. I have learned the true meaning of Sabr and Shukr.'
Amala Paul at the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, with mum Annice Paul and sister-in-law Alca Bridgit Kurian.