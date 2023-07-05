News
Rediff.com  » Movies » '72 Hoorain is not a propaganda film'

'72 Hoorain is not a propaganda film'

Source: ANI
July 05, 2023 10:25 IST
A special screening of the film 72 Hoorain was organised at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University by the Vivekananda Vichar Manch on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

"The experience was brilliant because we believed in the subject and the subject was close to us," says Producer Ashoke Pandit.

"Our intention is to expose terrorism -- all those forces which are supporting terrorism, which are sowing a seed of terrorism in humankind and the innocents who are getting targeted.

"This has nothing to do with Islam and the Quran. We are talking about terrorist organisations," he adds.

When asked about the criticism he encountered, Pandit says, "We want people to criticise it, but they should criticise it logically and not just say that this is a propaganda film."

National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan adds, "People are giving their opinion without watching it which is hurtful. We want people to watch the film first."

On Censor Board certification, Chauhan says, "They (the Censor Board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but it is not possible for now. So we decided to release the film on social media."

The Central Board of Film Certification had rejected a censor certificate for the 72 Hoorain trailer.

Source: ANI
