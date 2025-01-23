'1 Step At A Time Is Healthier Than 100'

'This is the age where if you Blinkit, you will get things in eight minutes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

Be it theatre, TV, cinema or OTT, Sai Tamhankar has done it all in her endeavour to find "exciting" roles.

From being a household name in Marathi cinema to marking a significant position in Hindi space, her work repertoire is enviable.

But Sai insists her success wasn't a bed of roses.

"I have never thought of how much footage I will get or how big the role is. I've only done characters that attracted me," Sai tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

You've been around for 16 years. When you become a popular name, does it become a challenge to balance between the star image and the actor image?

I don't consider myself as a star, to be very honest. I don't think it's my job to balance between an actor and a star.

My job is to do the work given 100 per cent.

If you are offering me something, my job is to do the best of my ability and make sure you repeat me in your next project.

Honestly, that's all I can do.

The rest of the things are beyond my control.

For example, if you shoot for a film, you don't know how that film is going to do.

You don't know when it will release.

You don't even know whether it's going to come in theatres or OTT.

There are so many factors that are not in your control.

IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar in Manvat Murders. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

Are you more conscious about picking your Marathi projects now because you have to please your Hindi fans as well?

Honestly, it has been crossing my mind recently.

I have never thought of how much footage I will get or how big the role is.

I've only done characters that attracted me.

But now I want to be a little exclusive when it comes to Marathi.

Simple things don't excite me because I have worked for a long time now.

So I am mindful and will pick up only those projects that really, really excite me.

IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar and Kriti Sanon in Mimi.

Marathi cinema has given you some great work but Bollywood hasn't given you the kind of work you deserve. Do you feel short-changed?

Can I be very honest? This is the age where if you Blinkit, you will get things in eight minutes.

But nothing will happen here in eight minutes. It takes at least eight years to do something.

I feel that one step at a time is healthier than 100 steps all at once. You gain that experience with each step. You explore yourself more.

I think whatever is happening is right for me. I am in no rush.

I believe in longevity as an actor.

Even when I am old, I know people will write roles for me.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

Has there ever been a period in your career when things were not working out for you? How do you deal with those moments?

Of course, there are things every day. I am human after all.

I feel that the way we deal with happiness, we should deal with pain, too.

How is Matka King shaping up? What can we expect from your collaboration with Nagraj Manjule?

Magic!

Nagraj is brilliant and it's shaping up really, really well.

I also have a series with Rajeev Khandelwal (The Secret Of The Shiledars). It is from Aditya Sarpotdar, who directed Munjya. It's a unique concept and I'm looking forward to it.

After that, there will be Ground Zero (co-starring Emraan Hashmi).