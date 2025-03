Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri is enjoying the highs of being an actor and is suitably grateful for it. She spends her day at a temple, and takes us along.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii keeps her temple visit attire simple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

She waits in line, like any other devotee, for the darshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Saying a quick prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii takes in the view, as we take in ours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

So which temple did she visit?

It's the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Nashik.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com