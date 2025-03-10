HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chhaava Crosses Rs 500 Crore

March 10, 2025 10:44 IST

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

Chhaava has entered the prestigious Rs 500 Crore (Rs 5 billion) Club and with that, it joins the likes of Pushpa 2, Stree 2, Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Baahubali 2 to have achieved this feat.

Baahubali 2 had set the record way back in 2017. It was followed by a six-year wait before 2023's Pathaan paved the way again for the big grossers.

Chhaava has crossed Rs 520 crore (Rs 5.2 billion), and there is still a lot of steam left in it.

Since Salman Khan's Sikandar is the next biggie and arrives only at the end of March, Chhaava has three open Fridays to make more moolah.

The films succe'ss is a respite for the industry which was reeling with flops and disasters. Such films help in keeping the movie-watching experience at theatres alive.

 

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of re-releases in the form of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Fashion, Queen, Highway, Lootera and Road Movie, but none of them have made any impression at the box office.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

