'Ashram Is The Gadar Of OTT'

'Ashram made people realise that Bobby Deol can play different characters.'

'It was the most watched show till date.'

IMAGE: On the sets of Ashram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol is enjoying Ashram's success all over again, as its season three comes to an end.

"The greatest joy an actor can get is when people start believing that he is that character. So when I was performing, I am happy that people saw Baba Nirala," Bobby tells Subhash K Jha.

How do you explain the popularity of the Ashram series?

It's a subject that connects with all the masses and everybody, every society.

That's why it's worked so well.

Also, Prakashji (Jha), as a filmmaker, knows exactly how to write according to the pulse of the audiences.

IMAGE: On the sets of Ashram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Subjects on self-appointed godmen have been made earlier many times but never worked.

I think it's Prakashji's writing and the way he has scripted it and created the characters that has made this work.

Because of that, the casting has made a difference.

The actors did such a fantastic job.

What was your reaction when Prakash offered you the role?

At first, I was shocked that I was being offered a role like this. I never thought I would be offered such a challenging part.

I was trying to do things out of my comfort zone but was never getting anything away from my personality or the work I've done in my past.

When I was offered Ashram, I thought I had heard something wrongly.

I thought I was being offered another part.

But Prakashji was offering the Baba's character.

Once I came to terms and realised that he wants me to play the Baba, I was really excited.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol with Prakash Jha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Were there any trepidation about playing the morally depraved godman in Aashram?

I think the greatest joy an actor can get is when people start believing that he is that character. So when I was performing, I am happy that people saw Baba Nirala.

Didn't the character's ugliness affect you?

I'm an actor. We play different characters but never take them home with us.

It was difficult in the beginning but eventually, I used to come back from work and sit with the same people I'd worked with in the day with -- and had treated the way my character did -- but when I would sit with them, it would be all normal and so I would be fine.

Animal was a turning point in your career. When do we see the sequel?

When I first saw the film, I realised Animal Park was going to be made.

I didn't know about it till I saw it myself with the audience.

I'm sure Sandeep (Reddy Vanga, Director) is planning something but I have no knowledge of anything -- the script, the cast...

IMAGE: On the sets of Ashram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Where do you place Ashram and Animal in your repertoire?

Ashram made people realise that Bobby Deol can play different characters. I think it was the most watched show till date.

It was, as my brother Sunny (Deol) said, the Gadar of the OTT platform.

But the magic of the silver screen is something you cannot beat, and I think Animal changed my life completely.

It's always your work that speaks for you. I think that's how it started with Class of 83, Ashram, Love Hostel and then Animal.

Is Ashram Season 4 is happening?

The way it has been loved and been watched by the audiences, I'm sure they are planning. I hope they are.