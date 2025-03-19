Who Is This Actress?

Can you guess who this gorgeous actor is?
Here's a hint: She recently played a very hot biwi!
Say hello to Bhumi Pednekar!
Bhumi writes, 'Duniya hai mere peeche, lekin mein tere peeche.'
'The gorgeous @bhumipednekar in #AJRAKHBYNITYABAJAJ #AjrakhGoesBoho cape set in crochet and sequin and pearl hand embroidery enhanced with dangling coins and shells,' writes Designer Nitya Bajaj.
Her choker, earrings and armband is by Ritika Sachdeva.
We give a thumbs up to Bhumi's boho sari!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com