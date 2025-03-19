HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who Is This Actress?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 19, 2025 10:04 IST

Can you guess who this gorgeous actor is?

Here's a hint: She recently played a very hot biwi!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Say hello to Bhumi Pednekar!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi writes, 'Duniya hai mere peeche, lekin mein tere peeche.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

'The gorgeous @bhumipednekar in #AJRAKHBYNITYABAJAJ #AjrakhGoesBoho cape set in crochet and sequin and pearl hand embroidery enhanced with dangling coins and shells,' writes Designer Nitya Bajaj.

Her choker, earrings and armband is by Ritika Sachdeva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

We give a thumbs up to Bhumi's boho sari!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
