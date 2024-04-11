Live Together Before You Marry!

'Can you share a bathroom?

IMAGE: Kindly note this scene from the film Luka Chuppi has been posted only for representational purposes.

She was once one of India's top movie stars.

Today, she is winning hearts once again with her heartfelt social media posts.

Zeenat Aman's latest one is relationship advice, 'a personal opinion I haven't previously shared.

'If you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!'

She goes ahead to explain why; the gorgeous 72 year old, who has refused to let life's challenges embitter her, says living in tests the strength of a relationship.

'It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day,' she says. 'But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short -- are you actually compatible?'

This, she says, is exactly the advice she has given her sons, Zahaan and Azaan, 'both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.'

Not all visitors to her Instagram account agree with her advice.

Zeenat, however, continues with her post. 'I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin', but then again, society is uptight about so many things!'