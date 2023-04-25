What GenZers Like/Hate On First Dates

It's important for GenZers to know what they are getting themselves into: If you're going on a date, clearly state your intentions ahead of time!

That way, there won't be any surprises that could disrupt the flow of the evening, alerts Sybil Shiddell, country manager India, Gleeden, a discreet extra marital dating Web site.

Although today's generation still enjoys lunch and dinner dates, there has been a change in how people view dating.

Traditional dinner dates might have been the standard in the past, but nowadays, people tend to favour more relaxed, unhurried environments, such coffee shops or lunch locations.

The popularity of dating apps has also made it usual for singles to meet for a quick coffee date or lunch date in order to get to know one another before deciding to go out on a full night.

Overall, lunch and dinner dates are still used as a means of establishing a connection and getting to know someone; however, how these encounters are conducted and scheduled may have changed through time.

When it comes to first dates, the old adage of 'dinner and a movie' is often seen as a bit cliche, but don't write off lunch/dinner dates just yet!

GenZers may still prefer to shake up the routine and try something new, but these classic events can still be fun.

From conversation to connection, meeting for lunch or dinner is a great way to get to know someone (and yourself) better while spending quality time together.

It's not just about the food though, it's about the atmosphere and ambience of the restaurant, too.

Things GenZers Like on First Dates

Realistic expectations:

It's best to have realistic expectations going into the date.

If you both set the expectation at the beginning, it can help lower any anxiety and make for a better date overall.

Open Communication

Keep it easygoing and open, don't be afraid to talk about yourself and ask questions that are meaningful but not too heavy for a first date.

A Sense Of Humour

Being able to laugh together is an important part of connecting on a deeper level, so having a good sense of humour is definitely appreciated by most GenZers.

Curiosity/Intellect/Interests

GenZers enjoy talking about topics they are passionate about and like learning more about the other person's interests and perspective on life.

The Right Atmosphere

Make sure that you choose an appropriate venue with plenty of conversation starters -- this can help maintain momentum throughout the night.

Things GenZers Dislike on First Dates

Too Much Small Talk

GenZers value meaningful conversations over generic small talk.

Avoiding topics like weather, current events, and mundane questions about school/work helps set the tone for an engaging discussion.

Uncomfortable Environment

A crowded or noisy environment can make it difficult for GenZers to open up and feel relaxed.

Instead, try to choose restaurants or cafes that are cosy and calm, so your date can focus on getting to know you better.

Unclear Intentions

It's important for GenZers to know what they are getting themselves into: If you're going on a date, clearly state your intentions ahead of time!

That way, there won't be any surprises that could disrupt the flow of the evening.

Too Much Pressure

GenZers don't appreciate being put on the spot.

Making sure your date feels comfortable is key: No one wants to feel like they are completing a job interview!

Not Enough Preparation

An unprepared date can come off as sloppy and careless, not exactly attractive qualities in a partner!

Being prepared shows your date that you are serious about them and takes some pressure off for seamless conversation throughout dinner.

The bottom line is: Don't let the idea of lunch or dinner dates scare you off from trying something new.

GenZers are all about being creative and thinking outside of the box.

If you are looking for an exciting dating experience that is sure to leave an impression, then it's time to take lunch or dinner dates to the next level.

From finding a cosy picnic spot to visiting a museum or hitting up an escape room, there's plenty of ways to make sure the conversation on your date is never dull.

Just add a touch of spice to your next lunch or dinner date and create connections that will last.