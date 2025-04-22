Your Phone Habit Could Be A Pain In The Butt

We’ve all done it. You sit down on the toilet, reach for your phone, and suddenly you are deep into reels, memes or catching up on the latest news.

While it might feel like a harmless habit, doctors are warning that spending too much time on the pot -- especially because you are distracted by your phone -- can lead to some very real (and painful) health issues.

Dr Kunal Sood, anaesthesiologist, interventional pain specialist and MD, Germantown, USA, shared a post on Instagram that’s got people talking. His message? Stop scrolling on the toilet.

Why? Because sitting too long, thanks to the rabbit hole that is social media, puts pressure on the veins in your rectum. Over time, this can lead to hemorrhoids: swollen, painful veins around your bottom that can bleed, itch and make every trip to the bathroom feel like a chore.

And it’s not just Dr Sood raising the alarm.

Doctors across India are noticing a rise in cases. Dr Ravi Ranjan, head of the department of surgery, ESIC Hospital, New Delhi, said they’ve seen over 500 cases of haemorrhoids and anal fistulas in a year, many of them linked to lifestyle habits like poor diet, low water intake, and yes, long toilet sessions with a phone in hand.

So what can you do to avoid all this? Dr Sood shared five simple tips to help protect your backside:

Keep it short

Try to limit your time on the toilet to 5-10 minutes. If nothing’s happening, don’t sit and wait; come back later.

Don’t force it

Straining just makes things worse. If you're having trouble going, look into eating more fibre or using a gentle stool softener.

Sit smarter

Elevate your feet slightly using a small stool. This helps your body get into a more natural position for doing your business.

Eat your fibre, drink your water

A high-fibre diet and staying hydrated keep things moving so you don’t end up constipated.

Dr Birbal Kumar, general surgeon, from Marengo Asia Hospital added that this issue is part of a bigger problem: sedentary lifestyles. Between sitting at desks, lounging on couches and lying in bed, you end up struggling to poop.

He suggests getting up and moving. Avoid sitting for long periods throughout the day. Regular activity supports healthy digestion and keeps things flowing.

When we scroll on the toilet, we’re spending a lot of time sitting. And that adds up. Especially when it comes to digestion and bowel health.

WebMD even points out that scrolling on the toilet distracts you from the main reason you’re there -- to go. That distraction can delay the process, make constipation worse and create a cycle that’s hard to break.

So what’s the takeaway? As tempting as it is to check your phone while you're in the bathroom, give your body the time and focus it needs. Save the scrolling for after you flush.

With inputs from PTI.