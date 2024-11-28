Uber Reaches Out To Women

Uber has rolled out the 'women rider preference' feature, an industry-first initiative that allows women drivers to choose to accept only women riders.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Uber has introduced a host of features in India in its bid to ensure safer driving experience for both driver and rider, with a special emphasis on women.

The new features include audio recording and 'women rider preference' option.

The ride hailing platform has also joined hands with NGOs to sensitise drivers.

With the implementation of these features, Uber aims to on-board more women drivers on its platform, which currently stands at just 2 per cent.

Uber has introduced an 'audio recording' feature, which allows riders to record audio during their trips if they feel uncomfortable.

The encrypted recordings, which are stored securely and remain inaccessible to Uber unless submitted as part of a safety report.

This feature is in line with India's one-party consent law and is available nationwide for both riders and drivers.

The company has also rolled out the 'women rider preference' feature, an industry-first initiative that allows women drivers to choose to accept only women riders.

This feature, introduced based on feedback from women drivers, is particularly useful during late hours, enabling women to feel safer while driving and, in turn, boosting their earnings.

Over 21,000 trips have already been completed using this feature.

Uber does not provide the number of women drivers in India.

Another key feature, 'safety preferences', empowers riders to customise safety settings for every trip.

From activating 'RideCheck' -- which detects irregularities such as route deviations or long stops -- to enabling automatic audio recording and sharing trip details with trusted contacts, riders can tailor their safety settings based on factors such as time of day or location.

Uber's Head of Safety Operations for India and South Asia Sooraj Nair emphasised the company's ongoing efforts to innovate and lead the industry in safety.

"We constantly push ourselves to innovate, and to introduce new technological as well as human interventions to make our platform safer," Nair said.

The company also unveiled the 'SOS Integration', which has already been live in Telangana for two years and is being piloted in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

This feature allows riders and drivers to share their live location and trip details with the police during emergencies, ensuring quick and direct assistance during critical situations.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com