Umar Ganie captures glimpses of autumn inside the famed Mughal garden in Srinagar.

Autumn, locally known as Harud, is the harvest season in Kashmir with the trees changing colour as the days get shorter as winter approaches.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: School children enjoy the fallen red and golden Chinar tree leaves inside the Mughal garden, here and below.

IMAGE: Cricket on a pitch of golden Chinar and other tree leaves on an autumn day in Srinagar.

IMAGE: The Dal Lake as beautiful as ever.

IMAGE: Tourists and locals enjoy picturesque autumn at the Mughal garden.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com