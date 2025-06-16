Yoga Special, Day 1: Vriksasana, The Tree Pose

Welcome to Rediff's week-long celebration of Yoga ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

We begin today with Vriksasana, the Tree Pose.

Photographs, video: Kind courtesy SRMD Yoga

In the stillness of nature, a tree stands tall, anchored deeply yet reaching effortlessly skyward.

In celebration of International Yoga Day, this timeless symbol of strength and stability takes centrestage through the practice of Vriksasana or the Tree Pose -- a graceful standing posture that balances the body and mind.

The instructional video explores this fundamental pose, inviting practitioners of all levels to connect with their inner steadiness and harmony.

What is Vriksasana (Tree Pose)?

Vriksasana (from the Sanskrit vriksa, meaning tree) is a standing yoga posture that mimics the strong, rooted form of a tree.

Practised with calm awareness, it helps improve posture, focus and overall equilibrium.

It's a foundational balance pose in most yoga traditions, offering grounding energy and a sense of inner poise.

How to practise Vrikhasana

The full pose

Begin by standing in Tadasana (the Mountain Pose), with your feet together and arms relaxed.

Shift your weight onto your left foot, grounding it firmly into the floor.

Bend your right knee and bring the sole of your right foot to the root of your inner left thigh.

Press your foot and thigh gently against each other for stability.

Join your palms and raise them overhead with fingers extended.

Keep your spine tall, chest open and gaze fixed at a still point ahead.

Breathe deeply and hold for a few breaths, then gently release and repeat on the other side.

First variation (for beginners or balance support)

Place the right foot against your inner left ankle with your toes touching the ground.

Keep your hands in prayer position above your head or resting on your hips for better control.

Focus on finding stability and length in your spine without strain.

Second variation (more challenging)

Place the sole of your right foot firmly on your inner left thigh, above the knee.

Engage the standing leg and core muscles to maintain balance.

Extend the arms overhead to deepen the posture and build strength.

Avoid placing the foot on the knee joint in all versions.

Practise near a wall if you feel you need for support.

Benefits of Vriksasana

Improves balance and coordination.

Strengthens thighs, calves, ankles and spine.

Enhances concentration and mental clarity.

Promotes postural awareness.

Grounds emotional energy, easing anxiety and restlessness.

Contraindications

While this asana can be done by most practitioners, consider the following precautions:

Those with vertigo or balance disorders should practise near a support.

Avoid placing your foot on your knee joint to prevent strain.

People with recent knee, ankle or hip injuries should consult a teacher or doctor.

Pregnant practitioners should modify the pose with support.

A living symbol of stillness

Vriksasana is more than a physical pose; it is a reminder to stay rooted while reaching upwards towards growth.

As we prepare for the International Day of Yoga, let this ancient posture be your pause, your anchor and your quiet celebration of balance in a busy world.

Just like a tree, may we learn to sway with grace, bend without breaking and rise with quiet strength.

Tomorrow: Virabhadrasana II (the Warrior II Pose)

Nisarg Ved is an international trainer at SRMD Yoga and is a certified Yoga Alliance RYT-200 instructor.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.