Yoga Special, Day 2: Virabhadrasana II, The Warrior II Pose

Today, learn about Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior II Pose.

Photographs, video: Kind courtesy SRMD Yoga

As we celebrate the spirit of the International Day of Yoga, one pose rises with quiet strength and unwavering focus -- Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior II Pose. Inspired by the mythical warrior Virabhadra, this powerful standing posture invites us to embody courage, presence and stability -- qualities we all need to navigate the challenges of modern life.

A clear and grounded demonstration brings this dynamic asana to life, offering step-by-step guidance suitable for all levels.

What is Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose)?

Virabhadrasana II is a powerful standing posture that radiates both strength and steadiness.

With its wide stance and open chest, it energises your body, enhances focus and encourages openness.

Rooted in yogic mythology, the pose reflects the balance between inner resolve and outer grace, preparing us not for combat but to meet life's challenges with unwavering presence and quiet confidence.

How to practise Virabhadrasana II

The full pose

Begin in Samasthiti (standing straight, with your hands on your side) and move your feet around three to four feet apart.

Turn your right foot 90 degrees outwards and slightly turn your left foot inward, at about 45 degrees, keeping your heels aligned.

Bend your right knee so it stands directly above your ankle, forming a 90-degree angle.

Keep your left leg straight and firm, pressing the outer edge of your foot into the mat.

Inhale and stretch both arms out to your sides at shoulder height, perpendicular to the ground, palms facing down.

Gaze softly over your right fingertips and maintain a tall spine.

Breathe in deeply and hold for a few seconds, then exhale, release your hands and repeat on your other side.

Chair Warrior II (seated variation)

Sit on a sturdy chair, with your right thigh resting on the chair facing outward and your left leg extended behind.

Keep your front knee bent and directly above your ankle.

Inhale and raise both arms out at shoulder height, perpendicular to the ground, palms facing down and gaze over your front fingertips.

Focus on grounding through your feet and maintaining length in your spine.

Breathe deeply, hold for a few seconds, then exhale, release your hands and repeat on the other side.

Benefits of Virabhadrasana II

Builds strength in the legs, hips and shoulders

Improves stamina, stability and endurance

Opens the hips and chest

Increases mental focus and determination

Encourages a grounded yet expansive energy

Contraindications

While generally safe, keep the following considerations in mind:

Those with knee, hip or shoulder injuries should modify the asana or consult a teacher.

High blood pressure patients should avoid holding the pose for too long or raising your arms for extended periods.

People with balance challenges can use support or choose the chair variation.

A warrior’s stillness

Virabhadrasana II reminds us that being a warrior doesn’t mean force; it means showing up with steadiness, clarity and grace.

As we approach the International Day of Yoga, may this powerful pose inspire inner strength, outer stability and the courage to stand tall in all circumstances.

Tomorrow: Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)

Atmarpit Dr Mansiji, MD, is the head of SRMD Yoga. She is a paediatrician, neonatologist and a certified yoga trainer by Yoga Alliance. She conducts yoga, breathwork and meditation workshops globally.

