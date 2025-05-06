World Asthma Day: 5 Asanas For Better Breathing

On World Asthma Day, yoga expert Nisarg Ved shows how this ancient practice can offer relief to those living with asthma.

Photographs, video: Kind courtesy SRMD Yoga

Asthma is a disease of the respiratory system where patients often experience tightness in the chest, bouts of coughing, difficulty in breathing and wheezing. These symptoms can significantly impact quality of life, especially when triggered by allergens, stress, cold air or physical exertion.

Yoga is more than movement -- it’s a synchrony of body, breath and mind. Every inhale is an invitation to expand; every exhale, an opportunity to release any tensions, tightness and negativities.

Here are five effective asanas that help open the chest, calm the nervous system and support smoother breathing.

Supta Virasana (Reclining Hero Pose)

Why practise this asana?

Supta Virasana creates space in the chest and abdomen, allowing deeper inhalation. It stretches the diaphragm gently and opens the front of your body, making it especially helpful for those with shallow or restricted breathing.

How to practise it

Begin by sitting in the Virasana pose, with knees together and feet apart.

Slowly recline back onto your forearms, then your back, using a bolster or cushions if needed.

Keep your knees close and spine supported.

Rest your arms on the lower abdomen.

Stay in this position for 1–2 minutes, focusing on slow, full breaths.

Benefits

Expands the chest and lungs.

Encourages diaphragmatic breathing.

Releases tension from the abdomen and lower ribs.

Contraindications

Avoid if you have knee or lower back injuries.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Why practise this asana?

Known as the ‘destroyer of all diseases’ in ancient yoga texts, Matsyasana stretches the lungs and throat while promoting easier breathing and chest expansion.

How to practise

Lie on your back with legs extended.

Place your hands under your hips, elbows tucked close.

Press into your forearms to lift the chest and arch your upper back.

Let the crown of your head touch the floor lightly.

Breathe deeply and hold for 5–8 breaths.

Benefits

Improves lung capacity.

Relieves tightness in the chest and throat.

Stimulates the respiratory system and thyroid gland.

Avoid if…

You have a neck or spine injury.

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Bound Angle Pose)

Why practise this asana?

This gentle restorative pose supports relaxed breathing and calms the mind and is especially helpful when anxiety or stress triggers breathlessness.

How to practise

Lie on your back.

Bring the soles of the feet together, allowing the knees to fall open.

Support the knees with cushions for comfort.

Place both the palms on the belly facing down.

Breathe slowly for 3–5 minutes.

Benefits

Opens the chest and hips simultaneously.

Promotes slow, mindful breathing.

Reduces anxiety-related tightness in the body.

Avoid if…

Generally safe for all; use props to avoid overstretching.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Why practise this asana?

This flowing movement between two poses mobilizes the spine and ribcage, encouraging greater breath awareness and movement through the torso.

How to practise

Begin in a tabletop position with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.

Inhale: Lift your chest and concave your back, extending the abdomen (Cow Pose).

Exhale: Round/convex your back, tucking the navel and the chin in (Cat Pose).

Continue for 8–10 rounds.

Benefits

Increases spinal flexibility.

Encourages deeper, synchronised breathing.

Reduces tension in the chest and back.

Avoid if…

You have recent spinal surgery or acute wrist injuries.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Why practise this asana?

Setu Bandhasana gently lifts and opens the chest, stimulating the lungs and calming the mind, making it an ideal posture for improving breath flow and easing congestion.

How to practise

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the floor to lift your hips upward.

Interlace your fingers under your back, opening the chest.

Breathe evenly and hold for 5–7 breaths.

To release, gently lower down.

Benefits

Opens the chest and strengthens the respiratory muscles.

Relieves fatigue and anxiety.

Enhances lung capacity.

Avoid if…

You have a neck injury. Avoid lifting too high if lower back pain is present.

Practise these 5 asanas daily to boost your respiratory health!

In the video below, you can learn how to the Moon Breathing, the Cat-Cow Pose, the Bridge Pose and the Fish Pose.

Nisarg Ved is an international trainer at SRMD Yoga and is a certified Yoga Alliance RYT-200 instructor.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.