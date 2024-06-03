3 Simple Asanas To Teach Your Child

rediffGURU Sabrina Merchant, founder of Li'l Yogis and a kids yoga expert, suggests simple yoga poses for your child.

Yoga is a wonderful practice that offers numerous benefits for both the mind and body.

Introducing your child to yoga can be a rewarding experience, helping them to develop strength, flexibility and mindfulness from an early age.

Why introduce yoga to your child?

Before diving into the poses, it's important to understand why yoga can be beneficial for children.

Yoga promotes physical health by improving flexibility, strength and coordination.

It also supports mental well-being by encouraging relaxation, reducing anxiety and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, practising yoga can foster a sense of inner peace and mindfulness, helping children to develop a healthy relationship with their bodies and minds.

How to get started

1. Create a positive environment for your child

Children love doing activities that are fun and interesting so it is important to make yoga fun and enjoyable.

Choose a quiet, comfortable space free from distractions. You can use a yoga mat or a soft surface like a carpet to begin with.

2. Build a routine

For any activity to become a habit, consistency is key.

If you plan to introduce yoga as a routine, you can decide and set aside a specific time each day for yoga. This helps in building the habit and makes it a part of their daily routine.

3. Lead by example

Children often learn by watching.

An interesting way to practice yoga with your child is to show them how it’s done and to encourage them to follow along.

4. Keep it simple

Start with basic poses that are easy to perform.

Complicated poses can be frustrating and may discourage them from continuing. You must also encourage the child when s/he gets it right.

5. Make it interactive

Use stories or themes to make the practice more engaging. For example, you can pretend to be animals, which is a great way to incorporate certain poses.

6. Be patient

Remember, every child is different and it might take some time for them to get used to yoga.

Do not compare your child's progress with others. Instead, encourage them gently and celebrate their progress, no matter how small.

Three simple asanas kids can practise daily

Here are three child-friendly asanas that you can incorporate into your daily routine.

These poses are easy to perform and offer a range of benefits.

1. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

How to do it

Stand tall with feet together.

Shift your weight onto your left foot.

Bend your right knee and place the sole of your right foot on the inner thigh of your left leg.

Bring your hands together in prayer position at your chest or raise them above your head like branches.

Hold the pose for a few breaths and then switch sides.

Benefits

This pose improves balance and concentration, strengthens the legs and enhances overall stability.

2. Frog Pose (Mandukasana)

How to do it

Start on all fours with your knees wide apart and feet turned out to the sides.

Lower your elbows and forearms to the ground and press your hips back towards your heels, feeling a stretch in your hips and inner thighs.

Hold the pose for a few breaths, maintaining a steady, relaxed breathing pattern.

Benefits

This pose stretches the hips, groin and inner thighs and helps in improving flexibility and relieving tension in the lower body.

3. Downward Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

How to do it

Start on your hands and knees.

Spread your fingers wide and press firmly onto the mat.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips up and back, straightening your legs and creating an inverted V shape with your body.

Keep your head between your arms and your heels, reaching towards the ground.

Hold the pose for a few breaths, focusing on deep, steady breathing.

Benefits

This pose stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves and hands, while strengthening the arms and legs. It also helps to calm the mind and relieve stress.

Introducing your child to yoga is a wonderful way to support their physical and mental development.

By creating a positive environment, keeping the practice simple and incorporating engaging elements, you can make yoga a fun and beneficial part of their daily routine.

The three simple asanas -- Tree Pose, Frog Pose, and Downward Dog Pose -- are a good starting point.

With patience and consistency, your child can develop a love for yoga that will benefit them throughout their life.

