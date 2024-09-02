5 Asanas For Parents, Senior Citizens

Yoga expert R Pushpa, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, suggests five simple exercises for your parents, grandparents and senior citizens.

Ageing is a beautiful journey, one that deserves to be celebrated with health and vitality. But how can we ensure that our golden years truly shine?

Yoga, often perceived as a rigorous discipline, is a misconception.

Its essence lies in harmony, balance and inner peace.

And these are qualities that become even more precious as we age.

So why not embrace the magic of yoga?

Imagine waking up each day with a body that is flexible, a mind that is calm and a spirit that feels rejuvenated.

Yoga offers this and more, especially when tailored to the needs of senior citizens.

Let's debunk another myth: Yoga isn't just for the young and flexible. In fact, yoga is tailor-made for seniors.

Gentle yoga poses can be a gamechanger as far as your health, flexibility and overall well-being are concerned.

Let's explore five easy yoga asanas that can become your daily companions in this journey of graceful aging.

1. Parivrtta Janusirasana (Revolved Head To Knee Pose)

Have you ever noticed how a simple twist can release tension in your body?

Parivrtta Janusirasana is one such asana that works wonders.

This pose gently stretches your spine, shoulders and hamstrings while massaging your abdominal organs.

For seniors, this asana is a boon -- it helps improve digestion and reduces stiffness in the lower back.

Why not give it a try?

How to do it

Sit comfortably, extend one leg and bend the other with your foot close to your thigh.

Now, reach across your body to the extended leg and feel the twist work its magic.

Hold the pose for a few breaths and enjoy the gentle stretch.





2. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Remember the carefree days of childhood, when you could sit on the floor with ease?

Baddha Konasana, also known as the Butterfly Pose, brings back that childlike flexibility.

This asana opens up the hips, stretches the inner thighs and can even help alleviate symptoms of sciatica.

How to do it

Sit on the floor.

Bring the soles of your feet together and hold your feet with your hands.

Let your knees gently fall to the sides and, with each breath, feel the tightness melt away.

It's like giving your hips a much-needed hug. Can you feel the difference already?

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Do you ever wish you could release all that pent-up tension in your back?

Bhujangasana, or the Cobra Pose, is a powerful asana that strengthens the spine, opens the chest and improves posture.

It's particularly beneficial for seniors as it helps counter the effects of prolonged sitting and can prevent hunching.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach, place your hands under your shoulders.

Gently lift your chest while keeping your lower body grounded.

As you rise into the Cobra, imagine yourself shedding years of stress and tension.

It feels as if you're embracing the vitality of youth once again.

4. Pavanamuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

Ever experienced the discomfort of bloating or gas?

Pavanamuktasana, or the Wind Relieving Pose, is your best friend in such moments.

This asana is designed to massage the digestive organs and promote better digestion -- something we all can appreciate as we age.

How to do it

Lie on your back, bring one knee to your chest and hold it with your hands.

Feel the gentle pressure on your abdomen as you breathe deeply.

Switch legs and repeat.

It's a simple pose but the relief it offers is profound.

Don't you think it’s time to get rid of such digestive discomfort?

5. Sideways Chakrasana (Side Wheel Pose)

Looking for a gentle way to improve balance and flexibility?

Sideways Chakrasana, or the Side Wheel Pose, is an excellent choice.

This asana stretches the sides of your body, tones the muscles and enhances balance -- key factors in maintaining mobility as we age.

How to do it

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, raise one arm overhead and lean to the opposite side.

Keep your movements slow and controlled, allowing the stretch to work through your side.

Balance is the key to staying active, so why not make this asana a part of your routine?

The power of consistency

If you are trying yoga for the first time, respect your limitations. Don't push yourself beyond your comfort zone.

As with any practice, the key to reaping the benefits of yoga is consistency.

These five asanas are not just exercises, they are a gentle embrace for your body, mind and spirit.

Incorporate them into your daily routine and notice how your body responds with increased flexibility, better digestion and a sense of calm.

Isn't it time to give yourself the gift of yoga?

After all, ageing gracefully is not just about the years you add to life but the life you add to those years.

R Pushpa, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation, and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

