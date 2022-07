By Rediff Get Ahead

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Riya Tirkey, who became the first tribal woman to reach the grand finale of the Miss India 2022 contest, meets Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi, July 19, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

