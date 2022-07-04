Aww! Look who met Miss India 2022

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Every year, hundreds of beautiful young girls ask themselves this question as they apply for the Miss India contest.

A few make it to the pageant and, after showing their skills in various rounds, India gets a new beauty queen.

This year, the Femina Miss India beauty pageant was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Sini Shetty, 21, from Karnataka beat Miss Rajasthan Rubal Shekhawat and Miss Uttar Pradesh Shinata Chauhan to claim the gorgeous crown.

Sini, who also won the title of Times Miss Body Beautiful, feels that beauty with purpose is to 'stand up for women and children in need across the globe.'

All photographs: Kind courtesy Miss India Org/Instagram

Sini Shetty is crowned Miss India 2022.

Meet the winners: (from left) First runner-up Rubal Shekhawat, Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty and second runner-up Shinata Chauhan.

Neha Dhupia celebrates 20 years of winning the Miss India crown.

She was joined by hubby Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and son Guriq on stage.