Work Smart, Not Hard: 10 Tips To Boost Productivity

Productivity isn't always about doing more.

It's about doing what matters, with enough room to breathe, explains rediffGURU Adarsh Rai, an emotional intelligence coach and the founder-CEO of HR Brain HUB.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Thirdman/Pexels

You glance at the clock.

It's midday.

Your to-do list is longer than your arm.

You ask yourself: 'How can I get more done without burning out?'

On World Productivity Day, here's your cue to try something new.

These 10 simple tips might just change your work life, one small shift at a time.

1. Tackle one big task first

Pick the hardest thing on your list and dive in before e-mails or chats distract you.

You'll instantly feel a rush when it's done. That boost will power you through smaller chores.

2. Break your work into 25-minute sprints

Set a timer for 25 minutes. No checking your phone.

When the task is completed, rest for five minutes.

Sounds simple?

I tried it while racing to meet a deadline once. My focus doubled. I finished two reports in the morning.

3. Batch similar tasks

Group calls, e-mails and maybe data entry together.

Block your time just for them.

You will waste less time switching gears.

4. Use a single list, instead of 10

Jot everything down in one notebook or app.

One source of truth keeps you sane. You will spend less time hunting for that sticky note.

5. Embrace NO as a power move

You can't say Yes to every meeting or favour. Each NO frees up space for your priorities. Think of it as clearing desk clutter.

6. Automate the routine

Invoice reminders. File backups. Even meal planning can be made easier by finding a tool or system that handles it.

You'll reclaim those minutes for something you love.

7. Stand up, stretch, move

Sitting still drains you.

Every hour, get up. Walk down the hall. Do a shoulder roll.

You'll feel more alert. And your back will thank you.

8. Set a daily theme

Monday is for planning.

Tuesdays for meetings.

Wednesdays for deep work. And so on.

9. Celebrate small wins

Finished that sprint of work? Treat yourself!

You can take a quick walk, enjoy a coffee or spend five minutes scrolling through your favourite feed.

You cue your brain to seek progress, not just perfection.

10. Review and adapt each week

At the end of every week, ask yourself: What worked? What drained me? What will I change?

This tiny ritual will keep you moving forward.

Productivity isn't always about doing more. It's about doing what matters, with enough room to breathe.

Adarsh Rai is an emotional intelligence life coach, corporate communication and leadership trainer.

He is the founder and CEO of HR Brain HUB which provides emotional intelligence and tailored AI workshops for corporates and educational institutions across India.