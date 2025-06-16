How To Set Healthy Boundaries At Work: Dos And Don'ts

Career expert Harish Rijhwani explains how to maintain physical boundaries and remain professional during discussions, in-person meetings and office get-togethers.



Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Pexels

Workflow dynamics have changed significantly over the years.

After the Industrial Revolution, we moved from home-based activity to factory-based, which was time-regulated.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the digital revolution was on the rise and in the 1990s it brought in new changes as more people started working in corporate jobs.

In the first decade of 2010, most corporate jobs were still time-bound, with people working in typical 9 to 5 jobs.

It changed to a 9-to-6 job culture in a few years and, later, organisations promoted a flexi-time culture, bringing in a new dynamic with certain caveats.

However, COVID-19 changed things drastically as employees started working 100 per cent online, creating a new and unexplored dynamic that blurred professional and personal lines.

Today, we live in a post-COVID world, a hybrid workplace encouraging a mix of remote and in-office requirements, with team members spread across the globe.

Professionals need to understand that workplace boundaries are not limited to work timings alone. Boundaries are related to one's mental, physical and emotional health.

Here's a list of dos and don'ts one should follow to maintain healthy workplace boundaries:

What you should do

Time management: Set a clear goal for start and end times per your daily task and overall deadline.

Say no: Learn to be assertive and say No when required.

Be vocal: If you feel uncomfortable or something doesn't feel right, be vocal when sharing your views on workload, timings and other boundaries.

Physical boundaries: Maintain physical boundaries and remain professional during discussions, in-person meetings and office get-togethers.

Be on camera: During online meetings/discussions, make sure your video is on as that helps build a strong relationship and gauge the employee's emotions.

Be responsive: Reply to e-mails/meeting invites as soon as possible. When someone sends you a calendar invite, it is appropriate to share your availability.

Respect others' boundaries: Maintain appropriate professional boundaries. It's good etiquette to message a person before you call them. Check the availability of members before sending an invite.

Be punctual: Arrive on time for meetings and inform the participants if you are running late.

Provide feedback: Let your team members know what you think on a regular basis as it helps guide them and identify areas for improvement.

Take a break: Many people boast that they haven’t taken a single leave in the year.

In a way, you are moving closer to burnout; it's essential to take regular breaks in the year.

Many organisations have policies that compulsorily require employees to take five days of leave once a year.

What you must avoid

Off-hour discussions: Avoid off-hour (after-hours or weekends) discussions unless necessary.

Avoid using your mobile for personal reasons during a discussion: It is considered disrespectful when you are on camera to use your device for personal reasons during an active discussion.

Don't mix personal and professional commitments: Maintain a boundary between your personal and professional life to ensure peace and happiness.

Avoid gossip or speculation: It doesn't build a healthy workplace environment.

Do not reject criticism: Avoid back-answering and remain calm while receiving feedback.

If you disagree, take time to process the information and, once your mind is relaxed, have a constructive discussion.

Cancellations: Avoid last-minute cancellations of calls/meetings as it can disrupt schedules and impact productivity.

Avoid negative feedback: Avoid reprimanding your team in public.

Don't get carried away by your emotions.

Ideally feedback (highlighting areas of improvement) should be given one-on-one as this will help build trust and foster a positive environment.

Being assertive and setting healthy boundaries is important to maintain professionalism in your day-to-day work life.

When professionals treat each other with mutual respect, it creates a positive work environment.

Harish C Rijhwani, a multi-faceted professional with 22 years of experience across industries, has written six books. Currently, he is a Udemy instructor.