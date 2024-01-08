2024: 10 Places To Visit In India

As India is poised to become the next big travel market, it is time to explore the many adventures this vibrant country has to offer.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A masterpiece of architecture! The Vijaya Vitthala temple in Hampi.

Hampi, Karnataka

For those looking to explore our rich cultural and historical heritage, this village in Karnataka, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, delivers... and how.

The remnants of its palaces and temples are testimony to the Vijayanagar empire's architectural brilliance.

Attend the Hampi Festival also known as Vijaya Utsav, which will be held in the first week of February for three days. Revel in the traditional music, dance and art forms that provide an extravagant cultural experience.

What to explore: Numerous temples and historical sites, Mathanga hill, Sanapur lake, Kishkindha (Anjanadri hill), the Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete.

Best time to visit: December to February.

IMAGE: Experience the joy of colours during the tulip season in Kashmir. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aman Sachan/Wikimedia Commons

Kashmir

Kashmir is a perennial tourist fave, drawing visitors, all year round, to scenic Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and more.

In summer, the cool and pleasant weather makes for a refreshing escape from the sweltering heat that takes hold of much of India. Visitors can explore the tulip gardens at the Tulip Festival in April in Srinagar. To witness the tulips fields bloom into a bewitching array of colours is a Wordsworthian sight.

What to explore: Gurez valley, Wular lake, Verinag, Bangus valley.

Best time to visit: March to August.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Experience the vibrance of Mumbai during cultural events in the city.

Mumbai

Whether you're taking a stroll along Marine Drive, enjoying the city's nightlife, or indulging in the best street food there is, you will find that this gleaming metropolis is unlike any other city in India and a wonderful assault on all five senses.

Don't miss a chance to attend the global music festival Lollapalooza and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in January.

What to explore: Numerous cafes and restaurants, the Global Vipassana Pagoda, Film City, Elephanta caves.

Best time to visit: Late October to early February.

IMAGE: The Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Located on the banks of the Saryu river, visit this temple town after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, 2024.

Take a dip in the Saryu, shop for handicrafts, relish local delicacies -- there are many interesting ways to explore Ayodhya.

What to explore: The new Ram temple, the Ram Katha park, local markets.

Best time to visit: October to March.

IMAGE: Millions of devotees at the Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Kind courtesy Balone21/Wikimedia Commons

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

As a major pilgrimage centre of Hindus, there's no shortage of fascinating temples to explore in this town.

Shop in the markets, eat chaat. Be a part of the Kumbh Mela, which is celebrated once every 12 years in Prayagraj. The next Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will happen in 2025.

What to explore: Triveni Sangam (The confluence point of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati), the Anand Bhavan museum, the Jawahar planetarium, Akbar fort.

Best time to visit: November to February.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Stunning beaches, great food -- Puducherry is a tropical paradise.

Puducherry

If picturesque beaches and delicious food are what you're after, look no further than Puducherry. The idyllic town has French colonial heritage that offers Indo-French fusion cuisine.

Let loose the foodie in you at the French Food Festival in August. It's a gastronomical experience like no other!

What to explore: Numerous beaches and cafes, Sri Aurobindo Ashram, the French War Memorial, the Pichavaram mangrove forest.

Best time to visit: October to March.

IMAGE: The Cherry Blossom festival in Shillong. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swati Sidhu/Wikimedia Commons

Shillong, Meghalaya

Meghalaya's capital is one of the prettiest places in India.

This season all eyes are on the Cherry Blossom Festival to which tourists flock to witness magnificent displays of these delicate flowers. During the festival, visitors also get to enjoy lively music concerts.

What to explore: Umiam lake, Rhino Heritage museum, Laitkor peak.

Best time to visit: March to June.

IMAGE: The Hornbill Festival makes for a truly memorable trip to Nagaland. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramjit Kakati/Wikimedia Commons

Kohima, Nagaland

Travellers who love nature and indigenous cultures should make a beeline to Nagaland's Kisama village in Kohima district.

Witness the joyous celebration of culture, music and dance as Naga tribes come together for a 10-day Hornbill Festival in December.

The untouched green spaces, valleys and rivers are the biggest draws for lovebirds and adventure junkies alike in this mountainous paradise.

What to explore: Dzukou valley, Kachari ruins, the Nagaland Zoological Park, the Nagaland State Museum, Shilloi lake.

Best time to visit: October to March.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Crisp cool air, beautiful views, and laidback charm are the USPs of Dharamsala.

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh

This Himalayan destination is a feast for the senses. Dotted with cosy cafes and Tibetan markets, one can't get bored in this cute little town.

Here, you can admire the majestic Himalayan peaks from hiking trails or by undertaking an unforgettable paragliding experience.

If you are a film or arts connoisseur, you can attend the Dharamsala International Film Festival and Himalayan Festival in November and December respectively.

What to explore: The Gyuto Tantric monastery temple, the Dalai Lama temple, Kangra fort, the HPCA stadium, Triund trek.

Best time to visit: March to June.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Enjoy the quietude in the backwaters of the Sunderbans.

Sunderbans, West Bengal

This destination offers sprawling mangrove forests and thriving wildlife that surprise you at every turn.

Not just renowned for its elusive royal Bengal tigers, the Sunderbans is popular for diverse bird species as well. Enjoy bird watching during the Sunderban Bird Festival in February.

What to explore: The Sajnekhali Tiger Reserve, the Harbaria Eco Tourism Centre.

Best time to visit: September to March.