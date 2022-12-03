Winter Recipe: Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti

As the days get cooler, you can always turn to the nourishing Sarson Ka Saag and Makke Ki Roti, a match made in heaven.

Sarson Ka Saag is packed with super leafy veggies and is an ideal winter food. When served with Makke Ki Roti, it is sure to be a winner.

Sarson Ka Saag and Makke Ki Roti

Recipe courtesy: Hotel Sahara Star

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the sarson ka saag

750 gm sarson ka saag or mustard leaves

250 gm palak or spinach

250 gm bathua leaves, a winter vegetable easily available in the market

2 cups water

1 cup makai aatta or yellow corn flour

4 green chillies, finely chopped

25 gm ginger, finely chopped or grated + few thin slices to garnish

2 onions, chopped

5 garlic pods, chopped

100 gm ghee + a little extra for serving

½ tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp red chilly powder

½ garam masala

Fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped

White butter, to serve

Slices onions, to serve

Green chilies, whole, to serve

For the makke ki roti

500 gm makai aatta or corn flour

100 gm ghee

Salt

Water to knead

Method

For the sarson ka saag

Wash the leafy vegetables well and drain off excess water.

Chop roughly.

Bring the water to boil in a large saucepan.

Add salt and the leafy vegetables.

Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes over low heat till the water mostly evaporates.

Take off heat.

Mash until a coarse mixture.

Add in the makki aatta and stir well.

Add some water if required.

Add the green chillies and cook over low heat until the saag thickens.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Add the chopped onions, ginger, garlic, red chilly powder, garam masala, dhania powder.

Saute until the mixture turns light brown.

Take off heat and add it to the boiled saag.

Give it a stir and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Take off heat, pour some ghee over the saag,garnish it with the fresh coriander and the thinly sliced ginger.

For the makki ki roti

In a bowl combine the corn flour and water.

Add the salt, ghee.

Knead into a smooth dough.

If too dry, add 1-2 tbsp of ghee, little by little, so the dough doesn't end up too moist.

Knead for a few minutes.

Brush the surface of the dough with little oil or ghee.

Cover with a damp tea towel or cling film to prevent it from drying.

Rest the dough for 15 minutes.

Shape them into small balls and roll them out into rotis.

Place a tava over medium-high heat.

Add a tsp of ghee.

Fry the rotis, flipping them occasionally, until golden brown.

Serve warm with the sarson ka saag and a dollop of white butter and the slices of onions and chillies.

Editor's Note: Skip the butter and ghee for healthier saag and fry the rotis in minimal oil.

For Jain saag, skip onions, ginger and garlic and use ginger powder or saunth.

If the rotis are proving difficult to roll, you could add in a little whole wheat flour.