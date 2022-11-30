Recipe: Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

Broccoli and pasta are always a good duo.
In soup, on a winter day, they are even better together, with a dash of cheese and the zing of chilly flakes.
My daughters love this clear soup, which I have been making since they were small -- it's a kid-friendly soup too.
Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 small red onion
- ¼ kg broccoli
- 4-5 pods garlic
- 1 tsp red chilly powder or red chilly flakes
- ½ cup raw pasta, like bows (farfalle) or spirals (fusilli) or tiny macaroni or tiny penne
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 soup cube, vegetable or chicken
- Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp (be careful, the soup cube also contains salt)
- 3-4 cups water
- 3-4 heaping tbsp grated cheese, preferably fresh grated Parmesan, for serving
Method
- Cut the chunky stems off the broccoli till you have 1-inch sized florets.
Reserve the stems.
Keep the florets aside.
- Roughly chop the onion and grind with the broccoli stems in a mixer/blender with very little water till a thick paste.
Keep aside.
- In a large saucepan heat the olive oil, garlic, chilly flakes over medium heat.
Add the ground mixture.
Cook for a few minutes more.
Then add the water, pasta, broccoli florets, salt, soup cube.
- Before serving, add the grated cheese.
Serve hot.
Zelda's Note: To make this soup still healthier, opt for whole wheat pasta or chickpea pasta and skip or reduce the cheese.
If on a vegan diet, use vegan cheese.
While pasta and broccoli is a simple and deadly combo, you might consider adding ¼ cup julienned carrots and ¼ cup sliced mushrooms.
Interesting additions could be 2 tsp truffle oil or a dash of Worcestershire sauce with anchovies.
A pinch of black pepper powder is an excellent seasoning addition.