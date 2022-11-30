Recipe: Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

Broccoli and pasta are always a good duo.

In soup, on a winter day, they are even better together, with a dash of cheese and the zing of chilly flakes.

My daughters love this clear soup, which I have been making since they were small -- it's a kid-friendly soup too.

Photograph: Nadisha Daniel

Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 small red onion

¼ kg broccoli

4-5 pods garlic

1 tsp red chilly powder or red chilly flakes

½ cup raw pasta, like bows (farfalle) or spirals (fusilli) or tiny macaroni or tiny penne

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 soup cube, vegetable or chicken

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp (be careful, the soup cube also contains salt)

3-4 cups water

3-4 heaping tbsp grated cheese, preferably fresh grated Parmesan, for serving

Method

Cut the chunky stems off the broccoli till you have 1-inch sized florets.

Reserve the stems.

Keep the florets aside.

Roughly chop the onion and grind with the broccoli stems in a mixer/blender with very little water till a thick paste.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. In a large saucepan heat the olive oil, garlic, chilly flakes over medium heat.

Add the ground mixture.

Cook for a few minutes more.

Then add the water, pasta, broccoli florets, salt, soup cube.

Before serving, add the grated cheese.

Serve hot.

Zelda's Note: To make this soup still healthier, opt for whole wheat pasta or chickpea pasta and skip or reduce the cheese.

If on a vegan diet, use vegan cheese.

While pasta and broccoli is a simple and deadly combo, you might consider adding ¼ cup julienned carrots and ¼ cup sliced mushrooms.

Interesting additions could be 2 tsp truffle oil or a dash of Worcestershire sauce with anchovies.

A pinch of black pepper powder is an excellent seasoning addition.