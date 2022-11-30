News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

Recipe: Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

By ZELDA PANDE
November 30, 2022 14:26 IST
Broccoli and pasta are always a good duo.

In soup, on a winter day, they are even better together, with a dash of cheese and the zing of chilly flakes.

My daughters love this clear soup, which I have been making since they were small -- it's a kid-friendly soup too.

Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

Photograph: Nadisha Daniel

Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion
  • ¼ kg broccoli
  • 4-5 pods garlic
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder or red chilly flakes
  • ½ cup raw pasta, like bows (farfalle) or spirals (fusilli) or tiny macaroni or tiny penne
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 soup cube, vegetable or chicken
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp (be careful, the soup cube also contains salt)
  • 3-4 cups water
  • 3-4 heaping tbsp grated cheese, preferably fresh grated Parmesan, for serving

Method

  • Cut the chunky stems off the broccoli till you have 1-inch sized florets.
    Reserve the stems.
    Keep the florets aside.
  • Roughly chop the onion and grind with the broccoli stems in a mixer/blender with very little water till a thick paste.
    Keep aside.
  • In a large saucepan heat the olive oil, garlic, chilly flakes over medium heat.
    Add the ground mixture.
    Cook for a few minutes more.
    Then add the water, pasta, broccoli florets, salt, soup cube.
  • Before serving, add the grated cheese.
    Serve hot.

Zelda's Note: To make this soup still healthier, opt for whole wheat pasta or chickpea pasta and skip or reduce the cheese.

If on a vegan diet, use vegan cheese.

While pasta and broccoli is a simple and deadly combo, you might consider adding ¼ cup julienned carrots and ¼ cup sliced mushrooms.

Interesting additions could be 2 tsp truffle oil or a dash of Worcestershire sauce with anchovies.

A pinch of black pepper powder is an excellent seasoning addition.

ZELDA PANDE
