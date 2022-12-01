Recipe: Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls

We don't often get to taste Vietnamese food in Indian restaurants. And there's a lot of wonderful stuff to try.

Make Chef Manoj Sharma's Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls at home and bring a taste of Vietnam into your home.

For Chef Manoj, who trained at Le Meridien, Chennai, and worked with the Taj hotels group, Pan-Asian cuisine is what he likes to experiment with.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Chef Manoj Sharma

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls

Serves: 2



Ingredients

2 rice paper, (packets of rice papers can be purchased online)

10 gm rice noodles

10 gm peeled carrots, julienned or cut in thin strips

10 gm peeled cucumbers, julienned or cut in thin strips

10 gm Chinese cabbage, shredded

10 gm peanuts, toasted and roughly crushed

2 tsp soy sauce

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

5 gm mint leaves, chopped

Sweet chilly sauce, for serving

Peanut sauce, for serving

Method

Bring a medium saucepan of water to boil over high heat.

Add the rice noodles and boil for 1 minute or less.

Drain immediately and add into a bowl.

To the rice noodles, add the carrots, cucumber, cabbage, salt, peanuts, soy sauce, mint and lightly toss.

Keep aside.

Dip each rice paper into the water for 1-2 seconds to allow them to soften and pull them out carefully with tongs.

Lay the softened rice papers flat on a board.

In a row across the centre, place the noodle-vegetable mixture, leaving about 2 inches unfilled on each side.

Fold unfilled sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper.

Cut into 2 pieces.

Serve the noodle rolls with sweet chilly sauce and the peanut sauce.

Editor's Note: Make the peanut sauce from scratch by mixing 2 tbsp peanut butter with 1-2 tsp honey and 1 tsp Tabasco.

Chef Manoj Sharma is the executive chef at RCB Bar and Cafe, a pub owned by Diageo India in Bengaluru.