Recipe: Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls

Recipe: Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls

By Chef MANOJ SHARMA
December 01, 2022 13:21 IST
We don't often get to taste Vietnamese food in Indian restaurants. And there's a lot of wonderful stuff to try.

Make Chef Manoj Sharma's Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls at home and bring a taste of Vietnam into your home.

For Chef Manoj, who trained at Le Meridien, Chennai, and worked with the Taj hotels group, Pan-Asian cuisine is what he likes to experiment with.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Chef Manoj Sharma

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 rice paper, (packets of rice papers can be purchased online) 
  • 10 gm rice noodles 
  • 10 gm peeled carrots, julienned or cut in thin strips 
  • 10 gm peeled cucumbers, julienned or cut in thin strips 
  • 10 gm Chinese cabbage, shredded 
  • 10 gm peanuts, toasted and roughly crushed 
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • 5 gm mint leaves, chopped
  • Sweet chilly sauce, for serving
  • Peanut sauce, for serving

Method

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to boil over high heat.
    Add the rice noodles and boil for 1 minute or less.
    Drain immediately and add into a bowl.
    To the rice noodles, add the carrots, cucumber, cabbage, salt, peanuts, soy sauce, mint and lightly toss.
    Keep aside.
  • Fill a large bowl with boiling water.
    Dip each rice paper into the water for 1-2 seconds to allow them to soften and pull them out carefully with tongs.
    Lay the softened rice papers flat on a board.
    In a row across the centre, place the noodle-vegetable mixture, leaving about 2 inches unfilled on each side.
    Fold unfilled sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper.
    Cut into 2 pieces.
    Serve the noodle rolls with sweet chilly sauce and the peanut sauce.

Editor's Note: Make the peanut sauce from scratch by mixing 2 tbsp peanut butter with 1-2 tsp honey and 1 tsp Tabasco.

Chef Manoj Sharma of RCB Bar and Cafe

Chef Manoj Sharma is the executive chef at RCB Bar and Cafe, a pub owned by Diageo India in Bengaluru.

Chef MANOJ SHARMA
