Bold Styles From New York

Bold Styles From New York

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 21, 2022 13:34 IST
Please click on the images for a look at daring trends from the New York Fashion Week.

IMAGE: A model showcases a glittering figure-hugging dress with cutouts.
The black silhouette featured sheer sleeves and a self-design.
Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: This silhouette should be reserved for a glamorous beach vacay.
The black heels and full-length stockings elevate the look.
Photograph: Albert Urso/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: When it is freezing outside, but you still want to wear your sexy bikini.
Photograph: Ilya S Savenok/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: KHIRY's 'Fights Reveal Futilities' collection was inspired by the experiences of Black liberation fighters throughout history.
A model sports red boxing gloves with pieces of jewellery shaped like spikes.
Photograph: JP Yim/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: This green dress featured a waist cutout, high slit and sheer sleeves.
The look was paired with tie-up heels.
Photograph: Ilya S Savenok/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: What do you think of this hot vampire look by The Blonds?
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Would you consider wearing this Christian Siriano sack for a top?
Photograph: Albert Urso/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The under-boob cutout is here to stay.
Photograph: Ilya S Savenok/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A provocative piece by Kim Shui.
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A model walks the runway wearing an upcycled bustier by NMB New York.
Photograph: Ilya S Savenok/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
