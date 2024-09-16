Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer

There was something amazing about watching Hina Khan walk the ramp at the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week 2024.

In June 2024, the actor shared the heartbreaking news that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

She has been sharing her difficult battle on Instagram; keeping positive as she continues her treatment.

Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her.

She was the beautiful, confident bride, blowing kisses to the crowd as she walked in with the designer.

Later, on Insta, she posted:

'My Father always used to say,

'Hey Daddy’a strong Girl,

'Don’t be a cry baby,

'Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude)

'Take control of your life,

'Stand tall and deal with it..

'So I Stopped worrying about the outcome,

'Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah..

He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart

'Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself,

'Keep going Hina

'DONT EVER STOP..

'About last night,

'Dressed as a Bride after ages,

'at @hyattregencyahmedabad for @timesfashionweek Grand Finale @vinals_thefashionstudio

'How do I look BTW ?

'DUA'

Here's Hina at the show.