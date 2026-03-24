Why Did Uorfi Show Up Dressed In Bottle Caps?

Lights, glamour and a whole lot of drama! The HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards took over the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, bringing together the biggest names across film, fashion, business and beyond.
From experimental silhouettes to full-blown sparkle, the red carpet was a mix of classic elegance and unique styles and, TBH, we’re here for all of it.
Uorfi Javed
Uorfi did what she does best as she arrived in a blue mini halter dress made entirely of flattened bottle caps, paired with a blazer, and bottle caps as earrings.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya stepped out in a sheer glittery gown with a drooping shoulder that literally looked like liquid glitter was poured over her. Mesmerizing!
Aditi Rao Hydari
Fresh off Lakme Fashion Week, Aditi brought her Satya Paul runway look to the awards, switching up the hair and jewellery for a red carpet-ready vibe.
Rasha Thadani
In a strapless white gown dotted with tiny daisy-like flowers, Rasha looked like she just floated in from a fairytale.
Urvashi Rautela
A chocolate brown bodycon with a matching dupatta, bow-shaped clutch, and gold jewellery because where there is Urvashi, there has to be gold!
Huma Qureshi
A high-neck abaya-style gown with flowy sleeves gives Huma a strong, elegant presence.
Mira Kapoor
In a sleek black pantsuit paired with a dramatic ruffle top and pointed heels, Mira looked sharp, chic and on point.
Seema Sajdeh
Seema exuded effortless glam in an ivory satin number with a sari-like drape and a waist cutout, styled with a maroon clutch.
Juhi Godambe
Juhi was equal parts sunshine and sparkle in a glitter-drenched butter yellow gown with a one-shoulder detail.
Pratibha Rannta
Pratibha showed up in a high-shine strapless gown with tiered layers flowing into a train, finished with a statement pendant.
Naila Grewal
Naila looked like a walking Van Gogh painting in a glowing purple outfit with cutout detailing.
Aditi Bhatia
In a mini black ruffle dress with classic pumps, Aditi proved that simple and stylish always wins.
Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal
Gabriella kept it crisp in a white blouse with a flowing scarf and black trousers, while Arjun went all-black and all suave.
Bobby Deol
Bobby showed up in a dramatic, asymmetrical black blazer with a literal curtain detail.
Vishal Jethwa
Vishal was edgy, experimental and impossible to ignore in a sheer black shirt worn with blue balloon pants.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan was tailored with a twist in a blue pinstriped vest and trouser set worn over a white shirt.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth showed up in an all-black Indo-western look that proved you can never go wrong with timeless tailoring.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff