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Why Did Uorfi Show Up Dressed In Bottle Caps?

By REDIFF STYLE
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 11:24 IST

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Lights, glamour and a whole lot of drama! The HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards took over the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, bringing together the biggest names across film, fashion, business and beyond.

From experimental silhouettes to full-blown sparkle, the red carpet was a mix of classic elegance and unique styles and, TBH, we’re here for all of it. 

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed Hello Awards

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Uorfi did what she does best as she arrived in a blue mini halter dress made entirely of flattened bottle caps, paired with a blazer, and bottle caps as earrings.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra Hello Awards

Sanya stepped out in a sheer glittery gown with a drooping shoulder that literally looked like liquid glitter was poured over her. Mesmerizing!

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari Hello Awards

Fresh off Lakme Fashion Week, Aditi brought her Satya Paul runway look to the awards, switching up the hair and jewellery for a red carpet-ready vibe.

 

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani Hello Awards

In a strapless white gown dotted with tiny daisy-like flowers, Rasha looked like she just floated in from a fairytale.

 

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela Hello Awards

A chocolate brown bodycon with a matching dupatta, bow-shaped clutch, and gold jewellery because where there is Urvashi, there has to be gold!

 

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi Hello Awards

A high-neck abaya-style gown with flowy sleeves gives Huma a strong, elegant presence.

 

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor Hello Awards

In a sleek black pantsuit paired with a dramatic ruffle top and pointed heels, Mira looked sharp, chic and on point.

 

Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh Hello Awards

Seema exuded effortless glam in an ivory satin number with a sari-like drape and a waist cutout, styled with a maroon clutch.

 

Juhi Godambe

Juhi Godambe Hello Awards

Juhi was equal parts sunshine and sparkle in a glitter-drenched butter yellow gown with a one-shoulder detail.

 

Pratibha Rannta

Pratibha Rannta Hello Awards

Pratibha showed up in a high-shine strapless gown with tiered layers flowing into a train, finished with a statement pendant.

 

Naila Grewal

Naila Grewal Hello Awards

Naila looked like a walking Van Gogh painting in a glowing purple outfit with cutout detailing.

 

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia Hello Awards

In a mini black ruffle dress with classic pumps, Aditi proved that simple and stylish always wins.

 

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal 

Arjun & Gabriella Hello Awards

Gabriella kept it crisp in a white blouse with a flowing scarf and black trousers, while Arjun went all-black and all suave.

 

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol Hello Awards

Bobby showed up in a dramatic, asymmetrical black blazer with a literal curtain detail.

 

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa Hello Awards

Vishal was edgy, experimental and impossible to ignore in a sheer black shirt worn with blue balloon pants.

 

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter Hello Awards

Ishaan was tailored with a twist in a blue pinstriped vest and trouser set worn over a white shirt.

 

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Hello Awards

Sidharth showed up in an all-black Indo-western look that proved you can never go wrong with timeless tailoring.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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