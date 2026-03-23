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Home  » Get Ahead » When Aditi Played A Double Role On The Runway

When Aditi Played A Double Role On The Runway

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 13:53 IST

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Aditi Rao Hydari returned to the runway to present her first collection for Satya Paul at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

IMAGE: Co-creative director Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper as she presents her debut collection for Satya Paul at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

When Aditi Rao Hydari took over as co-creative director of Satya Paul, everyone knew she had huge shoes to fill.

After being a successful actor and the face of the brand, she was tasked with reimagining a legacy with a fresh perspective.

Take a strong step in that direction, Aditi returned to the runway -- along with Designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore -- to present her first show for the brand.

Rediff's Hitesh Harisinghani captures standout moments from the showcase.

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

Aditi, who wore a pleated skirt with floral designs, added drama to her look by turning the bird of paradise flower into a stunning hair accessory.

 

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

Speaking about her debut project as fellow director of the label, Aditi described what she enjoyed the most.

"Working on this collection felt like a chance to really explore what I love: art, colour and storytelling and see that translate into something effortless and playful. I wanted it to feel easy and authentic to my aesthetic."

Watch Aditi in her showstopping outfit on the LFW runway:

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

"The whole process allowed me to look at the sari in a way that felt expressive and relatable," said Aditi, who was last seen in the film, Gandhi Talks.

 

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

With innovative draping styles, each outfit found its own moment in the spotlight.

 

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

Feminine and fluid, the outfits stayed rooted to the basics.

 

Aditi Rao presents Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

Creative directors Abraham, Thakore and Kevin Nigli -- who worked alongside Aditi to put together the collection -- also applauded her vision for the brand.

"Aditi brought a wonderful sense of curiosity and artistic instinct to the collaboration. Her approach to colour, narrative and movement aligned seamlessly with Satya Paul's design ethos.

"We were able to interpret the sari in a way that feels dynamic and relevant for today while still honouring the craftsmanship and visual storytelling that the brand is known for."

aditi rao hydari presents satya paul at lakme x fdci 2026

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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