What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?

Kindly click on the images for mesmerising images of Kashmir through model Aishwarya Sushmita's lens.
IMAGE: Taking a break from her busy-busy schedule, the supermodel flew to Kashmir to take in the wonderful sights of the Valley.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram
IMAGE: Colourful shikaras on Dal Lake.
IMAGE: Delighted to pose with the shikaras.
IMAGE: Surrounded by glorious wilderness.
IMAGE: Solo time for the beauty amidst nature's beauty.
IMAGE: You can't stop hugging these majestic trees, can you?
IMAGE: A Day in Shangri-La.
IMAGE: It's Snow Time!
IMAGE: 'Stay close to nature,' says Aishwarya, 'it never fails you.'