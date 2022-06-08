News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?

What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 08, 2022 14:21 IST
Kindly click on the images for mesmerising images of Kashmir through model Aishwarya Sushmita's lens.

IMAGE: Taking a break from her busy-busy schedule, the supermodel flew to Kashmir to take in the wonderful sights of the Valley.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Colourful shikaras on Dal Lake.

 

IMAGE: Delighted to pose with the shikaras.

 

IMAGE: Surrounded by glorious wilderness.

 

IMAGE: Solo time for the beauty amidst nature's beauty.

 

IMAGE: You can't stop hugging these majestic trees, can you?

 

IMAGE: A Day in Shangri-La.

 

IMAGE: It's Snow Time!

 

IMAGE: 'Stay close to nature,' says Aishwarya, 'it never fails you.'

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
