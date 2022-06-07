Ancient Caves In The Heart Of Mumbai

The Mandapeshwar Caves in Borivli, north west Mumbai, located about five minutes away from the Western Express Highway, is one of the city's hidden treasures.

Step back in time and visit this architectural marvel via Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com's photographs.

Please click on the images for a panoramic view.

IMAGE: The caves, originally Buddhist viharas, are believed to have been built in the 8th century AD.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE:It's one of four rock-cut caves in Mumbai -- the Elephanta Caves across the Bay from Mumbai, the Jogeshwari Caves and Mahakali Caves, both in north west Mumbai, being the others.

IMAGE: At the Mandapeshwar Caves, you will find a Shiva temple and the ruins of a Portuguese church.

IMAGE: It is airy and cool inside the caves even though the temperature outside is 34 degrees Celsius.

IMAGE: Just beyond the walls of the Mandapeshwar Caves lies the bustling metropolis.

IMAGE: Take a look at the ancient carvings.

The Mandapeshwar Caves is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

IMAGE: Mumbaikars enjoy the silence within the caves, taking a time out from their lives in a city that's always in perpetual motion.