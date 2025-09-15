HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Modi Told Engineers...

September 15, 2025 14:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets techies on Engineers

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels
 

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet techies on the occasion of Engineers' Day.

'Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape,' He wrote on X.

'I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors.'

'Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat,' he added.

Who is Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya also known as Sir M V (born on September 15, 1861), is considered one of India's first and foremost civil engineers, statesman and scholars.

After completing his graduation in science from the University of Madras, he pursued diploma in civil engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune.

Sir M V worked as an assistant engineer at the public works department under the British government in Mumbai.

He was the chief engineer for the KRS Dam project in Mysore. In 1955, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his services to the nation.

Every year, Engineers' Day is celebrated on Sir M V's birthday on September 15, as a tribute to his contributions towards engineering, water resources management and nation building at large.

