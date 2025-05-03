HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Telangana police to put in place tight security for Miss World pageant

Telangana police to put in place tight security for Miss World pageant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 00:22 IST

x

Telangana police chief Jitender on Friday instructed officials to implement foolproof security measures for the upcoming Miss World pageant, which is being hosted by the state government.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Telangana this month, with both the opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, according to the organisers.

 

In a special meeting held in Hyderabad, the DGP reviewed security preparations with senior police officials, an official release said.

He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting with police officials, emphasised that the Miss World events are being organised to enhance Telangana's brand image globally and that comprehensive security measures must be implemented.

Jitender said contestants from about 120 countries are expected, and so far, confirmation has been received from 116 nations.

He said over the span of a month, these contestants will tour various regions of the state in groups. The arrival of the guests has already begun from Friday.

As part of their schedule, the contestants will visit prominent tourist and heritage sites, including Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district, Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar, and destinations across Warangal, the release said.

The DGP said a centralized control system will be set up to coordinate security at these locations and events.

The Telangana police will ensure robust security for the 120 participating nations' contestants and guests, showcasing their efficiency to the world, the top official said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADGP (Greyhounds and Octopus) M Stephen Raveendra, who is also the police nodal officer for Miss World, were among the officials, who attended the meeting.

The DGP interacted with the Warangal Commissioner of Police, Superintendents of Police of Mulugu, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar through video conference, the release added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Miss World Raise Telangana's Profile?
Will Miss World Raise Telangana's Profile?
Security forces recapture Naxal-held hill after 9 days
Security forces recapture Naxal-held hill after 9 days
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
'Priyanka Chopra Was A Clear Winner'
When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...
When I Won Miss World 25 Years Ago...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Places As Charming As Kashmir

webstory image 2

Vivo Y19 5G Comes To India Starting At ₹10,499

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Salal Dam gates opened as Chenab river swells up due heavy rainfall in J-K1:01

Salal Dam gates opened as Chenab river swells up due...

Rafale, Jaguar jets touch down on Ganga Expressway in IAF's spectacular flypast2:54

Rafale, Jaguar jets touch down on Ganga Expressway in...

IAF fighter jets roar over Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur0:48

IAF fighter jets roar over Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD