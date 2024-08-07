What Are Sid M And Sunny G Doing?

Spartan Race, the world's leading obstacle course race series, makes its debut in India.
This launch come at a pivotal moment, coinciding with obstacle racing's recent approval for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Three races -- the races are a 5km sprint featuring 20 obstacles -- are scheduled for November and December in Bengaluru, Noida and Pune.
Sidharth Malhotra, brand ambassador for the TVS Apache Spartan, and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar tried flipping a tire at the launch event.
Did they succeed? Find out!
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com