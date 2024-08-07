News
What Are Sid M And Sunny G Doing?

What Are Sid M And Sunny G Doing?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
August 07, 2024 18:27 IST
Spartan Race, the world's leading obstacle course race series, makes its debut in India.

This launch come at a pivotal moment, coinciding with obstacle racing's recent approval for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Three races -- the races are a 5km sprint featuring 20 obstacles -- are scheduled for November and December in Bengaluru, Noida and Pune.

Sidharth Malhotra, brand ambassador for the TVS Apache Spartan, and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar tried flipping a tire at the launch event.

Did they succeed? Find out!

 

IMAGE: Sunny G, 75, and Sid M, 39, try to flip a tire. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: And they succeed!

 

IMAGE: "The Spartan Race is a great way to get people out of their couch," says Sid.

 

IMAGE: Sunny G and Sid M give the Spartan Race (external link) their approval.

 

IMAGE: The TVS Apache Spartan is what the race winners will take home. Sunny G approves!

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
