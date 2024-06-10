News
Like Sidharth's Travel Selfie?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 10, 2024 13:59 IST
Kiara turns up the heat... Adah gets ready to dance... Shama's weekend pose...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra feels his selfie game is on point. Do you agree?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

His gorgeous wife Kiara Advani flaunts her sexy back in a gorgeous black velvet gown as she parties with Isha Ambani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma gets ready for classical dance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan, who will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra, seems to have mastered the art of taking mirror selfies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Apart from acting, Banita Sandhu's favourite thing is to dress up, get ready and pose!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta says, 'Do-nut Disturb.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

After holidaying in Tanzania, Gauahar Khan has zoomed off to Dehradun for a relaxed getaway with family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

How Shama Sikander got ready for the weekend.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
