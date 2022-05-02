News
What are Kartik, Siddhant celebrating?

What are Kartik, Siddhant celebrating?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 02, 2022 11:52 IST
Lifestyle magazine GQ recently announced its annual power list of achievers for 2022.

GQ's 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 includes start-ups, content creators, cultural influencers, artistes and film-makers who are risk takers and go-getters in their respective fields.

Check out these pictures from the red carpet celebrating some of the winners in attendance.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Kartik Aryan looked smart in a casual white jacket worn over black shirt and trousers. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Two hotties in one frame! Siddhant Chaturvedi bonded with Shantanu Maheshwari as they flaunted their cool summer styles.

 

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma rocked Alexander McQueen's ivory and black flower print wool silk jacket.

 

IMAGE: Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar may have gone a tad overboard with the black and white theme, you think?

 

IMAGE: Designer Nachiket Barve picked a black jacket with polka dots but broke the monotony with his blue shoes.

 

IMAGE: boAt Lifestyle Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta was at his casual best.

 

IMAGE: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who was 'stoked' to be on the power list, paired a sheer black shirt with a velvet jacket.

 

IMAGE: Rapper Vivian Fernandes aka Divine. made quite the statement in a black Dior suit and white shoes

 

IMAGE: But it was Director Faraz Arif Ansari who stole the spotlight with his experimental look customised by Abhishek Sharma which he accessorised by Louboutin brogues and a Gucci bag.

 

IMAGE: And finally, we spotted singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad and Niharika Thakur.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
