What are Kartik, Siddhant celebrating?

Lifestyle magazine GQ recently announced its annual power list of achievers for 2022.
GQ's 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 includes start-ups, content creators, cultural influencers, artistes and film-makers who are risk takers and go-getters in their respective fields.
Check out these pictures from the red carpet celebrating some of the winners in attendance.
Please click on the images for a better look.
IMAGE: Kartik Aryan looked smart in a casual white jacket worn over black shirt and trousers. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Two hotties in one frame! Siddhant Chaturvedi bonded with Shantanu Maheshwari as they flaunted their cool summer styles.
IMAGE: Aayush Sharma rocked Alexander McQueen's ivory and black flower print wool silk jacket.
IMAGE: Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar may have gone a tad overboard with the black and white theme, you think?
IMAGE: Designer Nachiket Barve picked a black jacket with polka dots but broke the monotony with his blue shoes.
IMAGE: boAt Lifestyle Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta was at his casual best.
IMAGE: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who was 'stoked' to be on the power list, paired a sheer black shirt with a velvet jacket.
IMAGE: Rapper Vivian Fernandes aka Divine. made quite the statement in a black Dior suit and white shoes
IMAGE: But it was Director Faraz Arif Ansari who stole the spotlight with his experimental look customised by Abhishek Sharma which he accessorised by Louboutin brogues and a Gucci bag.
IMAGE: And finally, we spotted singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad and Niharika Thakur.