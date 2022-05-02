What are Kartik, Siddhant celebrating?

Lifestyle magazine GQ recently announced its annual power list of achievers for 2022.

GQ's 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 includes start-ups, content creators, cultural influencers, artistes and film-makers who are risk takers and go-getters in their respective fields.

Check out these pictures from the red carpet celebrating some of the winners in attendance.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Kartik Aryan looked smart in a casual white jacket worn over black shirt and trousers. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar