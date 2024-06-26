What Anushka Loves To Play With

Alyad Palyad's Anushka Maneesh Pimputkar has a failsafe wardrobe; her outfits can make it to every party girl's wish list.

The actor loves to play around with colours, prints, pink and metallics.

'Glam,' she feels, 'is the key to feeling unstoppable'.

IMAGE: The actor leans into the appeal of florals in a strappy number.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Maneesh Pimputkar/Instagram

IMAGE: For a playful day out, she turns to fun prints.

IMAGE: She lets her abs do the talking in multi-shaded denims and a cropped top.

IMAGE: Orange on pink is a whole mood for this vivacious beauty.

IMAGE: Spreading joy, and a few palat moments, in a Kashmiri embroidered sari.

IMAGE: She strikes the balance between stylish and minimal in a metallic green silhouette with an unusual neckline.