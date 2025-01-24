Watching Coldplay In Ahmedabad? Your Complete Concert Guide

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience!

IMAGE: UK band Coldplay will continue its India tour with two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25-26. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane



After rocking Mumbai with their electrifying performance, Coldplay is bringing their magic to Ahmedabad on January 25-26 at the Narendra Modi stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium.

Expect an unforgettable experience as the band performs hits from their latest album Music Of The Spheres, including new singles like We Pray and Feels Like I'm Falling In Love.

But the excitement doesn't stop there -- Coldplay will also play fan favourites from their incredible catalogue, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise and A Sky Full Of Stars.

Get ready for an evening filled with high energy, emotional moments and music that will leave you feeling on top of the world.

The venue

Narendra Modi stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, January 25 and January 26.

The time: 6 pm to 10 pm

The concert will kick off with performances by French hip-hop artist Shone, Palestinian singer Elyanna and India's very own Jasleen Royal.

How long will Coldplay's performance last?

Based on previous tour schedules, the band usually performs for up to 120 minutes approximately

The total duration of the concert is four hours.

How to reach the venue

The Narendra Modi stadium is well connected by metro, bus, autorickshaws and cabs, making it easily accessible from both the railway station and the airport.

From The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport: About 10 km by road

From Ahmedabad railway station: About 11 km by road

For those looking to skip the hassle of road traffic, Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium Metro Station is less than a kilometre away from the stadium. For route details and timings, check the official Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Web site (external link).

How to watch Coldplay live

Couldn't get tickets?

Worry not! You can still watch them perform.

Disney+ Hotstar announced that it will broadcast Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26 as a part of its partnership with the British band.

Tips for a great experience

Arrive early

Arriving early ensures you have ample time to explore and settle in.

Dress comfortably, shoes included

Comfort is key! Dress for the weather, bring layers if needed, and make sure to wear comfortable shoes for all the walking and dancing you'll be doing.

Pack your essentials

Must-haves: Tickets (digital/printed), wallet, phone, sunglasses, sunscreen and a disposable water bottle (you will have to get rid of it before you enter the venue).

Please carry a government ID and a soft copy of a valid government photo ID of the primary ticket holder.

Charge your phone

Ensure your phone is fully charged for capturing memories and reaching out to emergency contacts.

Eat before you go

Have a meal before heading to the concert, as food stalls may have long lines. Note that outside food or drinks is not allowed inside the venue.

Keep in mind: Gujarat is a dry state

Alcohol is not sold in stores or served in restaurants. Bringing alcohol (even duty-free alcohol) is strictly prohibited.

Stay hydrated

With a long concert ahead, you must drink plenty of water!

Plan your travel in advance

Double-check your transport details and leave early to avoid any delays.

Age rules

The concert is open to those aged five and above. Children must be accompanied by a ticket holder aged 18 or older.

Bag restrictions

No large bags, backpacks or strollers will be allowed. Opt, instead, for smaller bags or sling bags.

Electronics policy

Only mobile phones are allowed. No other electronic devices are permitted.

No smoking

Smoking is prohibited at the venue.

Prioritise safety

For any assistance, please head to the help desk at the venue.

Do not drink or eat anything offered by someone you do not know.

And finally...

To ensure a safe and unforgettable concert experience, be sure to check the venue's guidelines for a full list of what's allowed and what's not allowed.