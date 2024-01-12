Want To Study Engineering In Germany?

Tuition fees for studying BTech in chemical engineering in Germany are relatively low compared to other countries, says rediffGURU Geeta Ratra



rediffGURU Geeta Ratra, vice president, operations, at Abhinav Immigration Services, has been an immigration expert for more than two decades and is well-versed in international immigration policies and procedures.

How much does it cost to study BTech chemical engineering in Germany?

Tuition fees for studying BTech in chemical engineering in Germany are relatively low compared to other countries.

Public universities often have low or no tuition fees, while private institutions may charge tuition, ranging from €5,000 to €20,000 per year.

Additionally, consider living expenses, estimated at around €8,000 to €10,000 per year, depending on your location and lifestyle.

Anonymous: Sir My daughter is pursuing her 4th year BArch course.

In the 5th year, she has to do an internship and then maybe project work.

I would like her to do a Master's in Architecture at a foreign university. Can you guide me on this?

Certainly! Encourage your daughter to pursue her master's in architecture abroad by researching reputable universities known for architecture programmes such as ETH Zurich, Harvard University or the Bartlett School of Architecture.

Prepare early, focusing on portfolio development, letters of recommendation and the necessary standardised tests.

Explore scholarship options and admission requirements and consider universities with strong ties to her architectural interests.

This proactive approach will enhance her chances of a successful application process.

Manoj: Hi madam My son is doing master's in economics at Central University with 85 per cent marks.

He is interested in doing his PhD from a good university in the USA/UK.

What’s the procedure to apply and get a good university?



Hi Manoj. To pursue a PhD in Economics in the USA or UK, your son should identify potential advisors, excel in standardised tests like GRE (Graduate Record Examinations) or GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test), prepare a strong research proposal and secure compelling recommendation letters.

Research universities that align with his academic interests, considering faculty expertise and programme reputation.

Pay attention to application deadlines and engage in relevant research or work experience to strengthen his application.

Good luck!

rediffGURU Geeta Ratra has been an immigration expert for more than two decades and has a strong knowledge of international immigration policies and procedures.

A study abroad expert, Geeta Ratra is vice president, of operations, at Abhinav Immigration Services.Besides visa and immigration services, AIS also provides study abroad advice that includes application assistance, counselling, and university shortlisting.

