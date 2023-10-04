'My son's an average student. Pls suggest good colleges abroad'

rediffGURU Geeta Ratra offers expert advice on international courses, student visas, immigration processes and more.

Are you planning to study abroad next year?

Have you already started applying to international universities? Or do you need help to decide the best course and university for you?

Has your application been accepted/rejected?

Do you need assistance to understand student visa requirements and application timelines of different countries?

rediffGURU Geeta Ratra has been an immigration expert for more than two decades and has strong knowledge of international immigration policies and procedures.

A study abroad expert, Geeta Ratra is vice president, operations, at Abhinav Immigration Services.

Besides visa and immigration services, AIS also provides study abroad advice that includes application assistance, counselling and university shortlisting.

Anonymous: My son is planning to do MS from US in Computer Science.

Could you please suggest university name and fee structure?

Hi, the available intake is August 2024 and the application deadline for the same intake is January 15, 2024.

The application process will start from November 2023.

IELTS requirement is 7 band, academic 75 per cent and above, GRE required is 350 and extracurricular activities are must.

Vikas: Hello Geeta Ma'am. My son is currently in Class 12th Commerce. He is an average student.

We realise that getting admission into a good college in India for BBA wont be easy for him. Hence we are applying abroad in US, UK, Canada for undergraduate commerce.

His SAT score is 1360 and IELTS 8.0.

Predicted scores would come around 80 percent.

We are a middle class business family. Are we on correct path? Pls guide. Thanks.



Hello Vikas, Thank you for writing to us.

Yes, you are on the correct path, as getting admission to India with a good college is very competitive.

With 80 per cent in academics, he can get admission to top universities in Canada, UK, USA and Australia.

Sarika: Hi I am father of Shashwat Gupta, retired on December 2022 as director-in charge in the ministry of MSME Government of India.

My son recently took up a new assignment in USA having visa R type H1B through TCS.

Visa issue date: April 25, 2022, and expiration date is September 30, 2024, whereas passport expiration date is August 7, 2024.

My son wanted to switch over to a US-based company as TCS is paying very less salary compared to the US-based company.

Can he join MS course there with H1B visa? Or does he require student visa for joining MS course? Please advise.

Hi. To go for MS course in the USA, he should have a student permit.

With an H1B visa, he cannot enroll himself for study.

Anonymous: My daughter completed MBA from abroad.

She is working in an MNC from India and wants to switch to a culinary career.

She wants to do one year degree course in culinary from abroad with scholarship and or financial assistance.

The preferred countries are USA, UK, France, Canada, Ireland...

Please guide

Hi. On the basis of her academics and work experience, we can decide which programme she can apply to in which country.

The selected programme should be relevant to her profile which can get her scholarship and success as far as the visa is concerned.

