How Much Does It Cost To Study Medicine Abroad?

Vivek: I am an undergraduate holding an MBBS degree and want to pursue MD from abroad in English medium from Germany.

Hello Vivek. To begin with, thank you for contacting us.

I am happy to hear that you already hold an MBBS degree and wish to pursue a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree abroad.

To answer your question, I would like to tell you that owing to the well-known healthcare system and top-notch education in Germany, pursuing an MD degree in that country can be a wise decision.

You would be glad to know that international students can choose from a vast array of English-medium MD programmes offered in Germany. Nevertheless, the procedure may entail a few steps.

To begin with, you ought to ensure that the relevant authorities in Germany acknowledge your MBBS degree.

Remember that even though some MD programmes in Germany are taught in the English language, you will be required to demonstrate your fluency in the language by appearing for tests, viz the TOEFL or IELTS.

In addition, you might also need to demonstrate your ability to speak German.

I would recommend that you conduct an all-around study and shortlist universities that offer Doctor of Medicine programmes to select the one that best resonates with your interests; remember, you should fulfil their unique prerequisites for admission.

I also suggest that you acquaint yourself with the financial considerations and guidelines for obtaining a visa as well as any requirements that would need to be met to practise medicine in Germany upon earning your MD degree.

I want to tell you that enrolling in an MD program overseas calls for careful planning and comprehending the prerequisites; it also requires you to adjust to a new academic and cultural setting.

At the same time, you will be able to gain exposure to a variety of medical practices as well as widen your horizons in the field. Thus, it offers an excellent chance for both individual and career development.

Anonymous: My daughter is in 12th Standard (PCMB). She wants to study medicine.

What are the criteria for doing medicine from Germany?

What is the fee and other expenses?

What is the procedure to get scholarship for education? Thanks in advance.

Hello. First and foremost, thank you for getting in touch with us. I am glad to hear about your daughter's plan to studying medicine in Germany.

As an answer to your query, I would like to tell you that owing to Germany’s well-regarded education system and comparatively cheaper tuition fees in contrast to other nations, pursuing medicine in the country can be a wise decision.

Nevertheless, remember that the prerequisites for admission may be strict.

Overseas students are required to prove their competency in the German language and, for the same, they will need to pass tests, viz the DSH or TestDaF.

Not just that, your daughter will also need to fulfil academic requirements and this includes submitting transcripts from high school and a valid bachelor's degree, if applicable.

Further entry examinations or interviews may be required by certain universities.

To answer your question pertaining to the fees and other expenses, I would like to let you know that although the tuition fees at public universities in Germany are usually very cheap or completely free, semester fees covering administrative costs and public transportation are charged by them.

Depending on the way of living and location, the costs of living can differ but one can anticipate paying around 800-1,000 euros each month.

Next, coming to scholarships, you would be glad to know that there are numerous opportunities available from both private as well as public organisations.

Foreign students are offered scholarships by DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service); in addition, financial aid options are frequently offered by universities themselves.

The costs of living or tuition fees are covered by these scholarships; at times, it covers both.

To enhance your daughter's chances of obtaining funding, I would recommend that she conducts an extensive study and begins applying well in advance as the prerequisites and process of application between universities may vary.

Vimal: My daughter is doing BDS from Ahmedabad. what are the chances in India for the job after completing BDS, if she doesn't want to open her clinic?

Is there any bright chances in abroad like Canada to pursue higher studies in same filed or to do practise after dentist after completing BDS from India?

Hello Vimal. To begin with, thank you for contacting us. I am happy to hear that your daughter is pursuing her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

To answer your first question, I would like to tell you that on completing her degree in India, it is possible for your daughter to pursue higher studies or practise dentistry abroad.

You would be happy to know that dental graduates from India are presented with many opportunities to further their education or to practice dentistry by a number of countries, including Canada.

In order to qualify for licensure in Canada, international dental graduates are generally required to go through a process of assessment and examinations.

With an aim to assess their abilities and knowledge in the field of dentistry, this procedure may entail exams and, if necessary, further training or education.

Nevertheless, remember that the specified prerequisites for each province may differ and, for that reason, I would suggest that you conduct an extensive study and comprehend the rules of the province you choose to practice in.

In addition, bear in mind that in numerous nations, including Canada, you can also pursue programmes specialising in dentistry or study further, viz a master's degree.

Although having unique admission standards and requirements, a path to greater specialisation and professional growth in the area of dentistry is offered by these programmes.

Remember that while it is possible to explore possibilities abroad after earning a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from India, I would recommend that you conduct an all-round study on the prerequisites and procedures required to study or practise dentistry in your preferred country.

