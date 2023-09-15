Why Diet Control Will Work Where Dieting Doesn't

Wellness expert Roopashree Sharma tells you how you can use natural methods to improve your health.

rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma, wellness expert, a qualified yoga trainer, naturopathy enthusiast and founder of Atharvanlife (external link), guides people on how to use natural methods to improve their overall health.

Anonymous: Madam, Please suggest natural way to reduce weight of my son.

He is 32 years old and weight is 150 kg.

Whenever he follows diet plan, weight reduces. But it becomes high again if he stops dieting.

Once, he could reduce 30 kg by following dietary measures for six months. But it is difficult follow dieting for long time.

There is a difference between dieting and diet control.

If you follow a strict diet, then the mind is agitated and you cannot follow it for a longer period.

What he needs is a lifestyle change and not random diet plans.

I will suggest getting a detox at an Ayurvedic facility/Naturopathy centre followed by ongoing physical routine -- walks and eventually yoga -- and controlled diet.

The most important rule is not to eat after 7 pm.

Lokesh: I am 64 year old retired government officer.

I take BP and diabetes medicines and both remain under control.

Kindly suggest daily yoga exercises for overall fitness. I do daily almost 4 km walk also.

Since you have been walking regularly, you can start surya namaskar slowly and under the supervision of an experienced and certified yoga teacher.

Also practice daily pranayams for 10 to 15 minutes; it's very good for overall health.

Gargee: I am 47 years old and weigh 63 kg. I have been recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

My weight has increased due to the thyroid problem. Specially in the belly fat region.

Kindly suggest yoga exercises and diet to be followed to lower the thyroid problem. Thanks.

Since the problem has reached the hypothyroid stage, you will need medication.

Yoga and diet can help regulate the condition.

Practice Om chanting and bhramari pranayam every day for at least 15 minutes.

You can visit a naturopath with your reports to get a diet plan.

Anonymous: Hello Madam/Sir, I am 33 year old man.

I have survived depression and anxiety about a year back. I did not take any medication for it.

However, I feel that I have partially lost the ability to concentrate, retain information for short term like OTP, roll numbers, etc.

I cannot fall asleep easily.

I also feel to have partially lost my earlier ability to comprehend written information.

I start stammering if someone speaks to me when I am not ready.

I aspire to achieve great heights in my career and social sphere. However with the above problems, none of it is possible.

My cholesterol and triglycerides levels are also high. I was also diagnosed with fatty liver grade 1 and prediabetes.

I am presently preparing for a competitive examination where my mental abilities and my comprehension skills will be tested to the limit.

Is there any possible way I can regain my mental abilities through yoga, diet or other means?

I have little trust on medications as they generally tend up to cause one side effect or the other.

A healthy life begins with a well rested, well hydrated and detoxed body.

Make sure you get eight hours of sleep.

Practise brisk walking for 45 minutes and pranayams for 15 minutes in the morning and before going to bed (deep breathing, anulom vilom).

