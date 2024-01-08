What Are Natural Sources For Vitamins D And B12?

The natural sources for Vitamin D are beetroot and mushrooms, says wellness expert rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma.

And the simplest way is to get this important vitamin is sunlight, preferably before 8 am and after 5 pm.

rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma, wellness expert, a qualified yoga trainer, naturopathy enthusiast and founder of Atharvanlife, guides people on how to use natural methods to improve their overall health.

Kishore: I recently went through Vitamin D and B12 test.

Test report showing deficiency in both. What is best medicine to cover both?

The natural sources for Vitamin D are beetroot and mushrooms. And the simplest way is to get sunlight, preferably before 8 am and after 5 pm.

Mushrooms are also a great source of Vit B12.

However, if you currently have deficiency in both these nutrients, you should first take plant based supplements for the same.

Then, the aforesaid vegetables in the required quantity will help maintain the healthy levels.

Sooriya: I am currently 30 years old with a height of 175 cm and a weight of 89 kg.

I have been actively engaging in daily brisk walking for at least one hour, alongside other exercises, to address my fitness goals.

Despite successfully reducing my weight from 110 to 82 kg in the past, certain circumstances led to a weight gain, and I am currently at 89 kg.

My primary focus now is to attain a weight of 70 kg or below.

Unfortunately, due to personal constraints, I am unable to dedicate time to join a gym. However, I have committed an additional hour to my daily exercise routine.

One of my challenges is frequent consumption of meals outside, even though I maintain moderation.

I am seeking guidance on effectively addressing this issue and achieving my weight loss objective.

I appreciate your insights and any recommendations you may have to offer.

As you are already maintaining a workout routine, you should focus on eating the right things at the right time.

Given your challenges of eating outside, a nutritionist can help you choose better options and provide a customised diet as per your schedule.

Vijit: Hi I am having BP of 143/88 but no diabetes, cholesterol.

I have recently done health check and no urine protein and also creatinine level is normal.

My doctor has recommended me medicines hence would like to know if there is any Ayurvedic medicine to control BP?

Since your BP is higher than the normal range, you should follow the doctor's advice as of now.

However, BP can certainly controlled over time with Ayurveda. That includes identifying the cause and accordingly suggesting a treatment plan.

You can visit a certified Ayurvedic doctor with all reports for the same.

