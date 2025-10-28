HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Want To Hire Gen Z? Focus On Environment First

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
October 28, 2025 10:54 IST

65 per cent of Gen Zs and 63 per cent of millennials feel worried about the environment and are willing to pay more for sustainable products or services.

Saving the earth

Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cup of Couple/Pexels

The environment is a major source of anxiety among Gen Zs and millennials, according to a Deloitte survey.

The Deloitte Global 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey revealed that environmental concerns also guide their career choices; 23 per cent of Gen Zs and 22 per cent of millennials have researched a company's environmental record before accepting a job.

The survey stated that 65 per cent of Gen Zs and 63 per cent of millennials feel worried about the environment and are willing to pay more for sustainable products or services.

Around 17 per cent of Gen Zs and 19 per cent of millennials have purchased electric or hybrid vehicles, while 45 per cent from both groups plan to do so in the future.

Similarly, 26 per cent of Gen Zs and 27 per cent of millennials have upgraded their homes with sustainable features such as solar panels and 45 per cent plan to follow suit.

Everyday eco-actions are also common: 43 per cent of Gen Zs and 47 per cent of millennials conserve water, while 36 per cent and 37 per cent respectively use more energy-efficient transport, it said.

By investing in green skills and ideas, India can not only meet global targets but set new benchmarks in sustainability, KEP Engineering Managing Director Malu Kamble said.

"India's Gen-Z is tech-savvy, solution-driven, and globally oriented, leading clean-tech startups, promoting circular economy models, and influencing corporate responsibility through social media advocacy.

"Their consumption patterns are pushing brands toward eco-labelling, traceability, and ethical sourcing," Kamble said.

The survey examined the factors shaping the worldviews of 23,482 Gen Z and millennial respondents across 44 countries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
