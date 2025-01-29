Want A Govt Job? 10 Competitive Exams You Can Take

rediffGURU Rohit Gupta, co-founder and COO of College Vidya, provides a list of competitive examinations that can help you land a job in the public sector.

The journey toward securing a public sector undertaking (PSU) job begins with vision and the right guidance.

In 2024 alone, more than 13.4 lakh students appeared for the civil services exams; approximately 1,000 jobs were available.

With multiple exams and coaching institutes, the competition is fierce.

However, those equipped with a comprehensive strategy and determined mindset can succeed.

Understand your options

The key to cracking any competitive exam is timely planning and preparation.

Those aiming for a career in the public sector would agree that the number of entrance examinations can be overwhelming.

Hence it is important to prioritise your options and plan and prepare accordingly.

While the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Services Commission remains the crown jewel, attracting over eight lakh applications annually, other equally rewarding exams open doors to dynamic careers in governance, defence, education, banking and technology.

1. UPSC

The UPSC exam is India's premier gateway to administrative roles, encompassing All India (Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service), Group A and Group B services.

It is conducted in three stages to select candidates for diverse governance and policy-making roles, demanding dedication, strategic preparation and expertise in varied subjects.

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

Official website: https://upsc.gov.in/

2. NDA and NA (National Defence Academy and Naval Academy)

The NDA and NA exam, conducted by the UPSC, represents the foundation of India's military leadership development.

Conducted biannually, this intensive selection process evaluates 12th-pass candidates in mathematics and through general ability tests and SSB (Service Selection Board) interviews, providing a pathway for young minds to enter the armed forces.

Eligibility: 12th pass (physics and mathematics for the Navy).

Official website: https://upsc.gov.in/

3. CDS (Combined Defence Services)

The CDS is a biannual national-level exam conducted by the UPSC.

It is a gateway for graduates to join the Indian Army, Air Force or Navy through a rigorous selection process involving written exams and SSB interviews.

A comprehensive assessment process evaluates candidates in subjects like mathematics, English and general knowledge, followed by a personality and leadership evaluation through SSB.

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree.

Official website: https://upsc.gov.in/

4. IBPS PO (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers)

The IBPS PO examination is a prestigious national-level recruitment process for probationary officers in public sector banks.

It offers graduates a structured banking career through a multi-tiered comprehensive assessment.

It evaluates them in reasoning, quantitative, language and banking awareness, making it a gateway to India's banking sector.

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline.

Official website: https://www.ibps.in/

5. CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test)

The CTET is the Central Board of Secondary Education's cornerstone, mandatory assessment for those wishing to teach at central government schools.

It tests teaching aptitude through two papers for primary and secondary levels.

This national-level examination validates teaching competency and maintains quality standards in education recruitment.

Eligibility: Class 12, with DEd/BEd.

Official website: https://www.ctet.nic.in/

6. SBI PO (State Bank of India Probationary Officers)

The SBI PO, conducted annually by the SBI, is India's most coveted banking recruitment examination as it offers prospects of a dynamic career growth in banking.

It tests the candidate's aptitude through prelims, mains and interviews.

This rigorous selection process, followed by two years of probation, shapes future banking leaders.

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline.

Official website: https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html

7. ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation Recruitment)

ISRO recruits talented tech enthusiasts for diverse roles in space research and development through the ICRB (ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board) exam.

This rigorous process, which includes written tests and interviews, identifies talented scientists and engineers for roles in advancing India's space missions.

Eligibility: Varies by position (generally BTech/BE).

Official website: https://www.isro.gov.in

8. ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation)

ESIC conducts national-level recruitment for healthcare and administrative roles through written exams and interviews.

It selects candidates for diverse roles such as stenographer, upper division clerk and medical officers to manage employee insurance and welfare programmes, promoting health and social security for Indian workers across various sectors.

Eligibility: Varies by position.

Official website: https://www.esic.nic.in

9. DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation)

The research and development wing of the ministry of defence, DRDO, pioneers advancements in defence and technology.

It recruits engineers and scientists for research-oriented roles in defence technology, focusing on innovation via written exams and interviews, who will help shape India's defence advancements.

Eligibility: BTech/BE/MSc in relevant disciplines.

Official website: https://www.drdo.gov.in/

10. RRB (Railway Recruitment Board)

The RRB, under the ministry of railways, oversees recruitment for diverse railway roles, including assistant loco pilot (ALP) and junior engineer (JE) and for the NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation).

The assessment is done using computer-based tests and skill assessments to select candidates for operations, maintenance and administration across 21 zonal boards.

Eligibility: Class 10/class 12/diploma/degree (varies by position).

Official website: https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Tips and strategies for success in public sector exams

Success comes not just from what you study but also because of how you approach your preparation. Competitive exams demand strategic planning and resilience. Key recommendations include:

Starting early and following a structured plan.





Prioritising mock tests and practice over passive reading.





Focusing on core subjects and solving previous years' papers.





Staying updated about current affairs.





Taking care of mental health -- it's a marathon, not a sprint.

Apart from these recommendations, it's wise to keep a backup plan ready.

Aspirants can pursue a regular degree while preparing for the exam.

Degrees like BA in political science for UPSC aspirants, BCA for technical PSUs or BCom for banking exams not only provide a safety net but also strengthen subject knowledge.

While there is an option to pursue a regular degree, pursuing an online BA programme will offer added flexibility and access to digital resources, enabling aspirants to manage their studies alongside exam preparation efficiently.

Remember, securing a PSU job is a remarkable achievement but it's not the end of the world if things don't work out immediately.

With persistent effort and a strong academic foundation, aspirants can confidently approach their dreams, knowing success is just a matter of time.