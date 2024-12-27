10 job skills that will be in demand in 2025

Skills like social media, e-mail marketing, SEO (search engine optimisation) and PPC (pay per click) will be essential in 2025, explains Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

More than 55 per cent of graduates with vocational degrees or training with an industrial collaboration find employment within six months of completing their course.

As we bid adieu to this year, students are left with the pressing question: Which job skills are going to be most in demand in the coming year?

As the professional world is going through technological transformations, predicting which courses will reign in the industry can be challenging.

Today, it's engineering; tomorrow, it could be marketing which is why keeping up with the latest trends is crucial for students.

Here are 10 key job skills that will be in high demand in 2025, making them a good career choice for students seeking a successful career opportunity.

1. Generative AI (GenAI)

A Gartner report projected that, by 2028, 15 per cent of routine work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, transforming the way businesses operate.

GenAI is not a buzzword anymore; it is a revolution that is making a big difference in the industry.

Whether it is about programming, creating content, operations or making ever-lasting graphic designs, GenAI is impacting all industries.

This skill is going to be in demand in the coming year as there will be an increased demand for professionals adept in this area.

2. Big Data Analysis

Gone are the days when registers and papers would gather dust on office shelves; today, data is gold.

Organisations are increasingly relying on big data before making decisions; there is an emphasis on analytics to drive innovation.

As a result, there is an increase in the demand for data scientists and experts skilled in transforming big data into valuable insights.

There's no doubt that, in 2025, professionals with skills in data analytics will be in high demand and businesses will miss no chance to hire brilliant talent.

3. Software and Web Development

Software and Web development is and will be one of the most in-demand skills in the industry.

Whether it is custom enterprise applications or customer-facing software, software developers or coders will continue to be one of the top positions on a company's hiring list.

Web site development expertise in areas like mobile-first design and responsive application will be an essential business requirement in the digital-first era.

4. User Experience (UX)

A report indicates that around 88 per cent of Internet users are less likely to return to a Web site after a poor user experience.

That's how crucial user experience can be!

It is the essence of a business that helps customers engage with the products and services. Therefore, it has to be seamless.

By 2025, UX will become integral to the design and development process for most businesses.

Professionals skilled in user research, design and usability testing will play a crucial role in ensuring that businesses have a positive digital presence while offering their users a satisfying and intuitive experience.

5. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

It is no wonder that businesses that are opting for AI are anticipated to witness $13 trillion in potential growth in the global GDP by 2030.

AI and machine learning have become an integral part of businesses today.

This trend is only going to accelerate in the coming years so these skills will be in high demand.

Regardless of the sector, businesses will expand their workforce in these areas, making this a wise career choice for students.

6. Project Management

With new advancements and adoptions in businesses, the need for project managers is only increasing.

In the coming year, companies will require project managers who can function with remote teams, use simple tools and adapt to flexible workflows.

Good communication, leadership and organisational skills will help them finish projects on time, stay on budget and meet goals.

7. Digital Marketing and Strategy

Digital marketing is one of the key pillars of a business's success today.

As a result, companies are willing to spend big bucks on hiring digital marketing agencies only to forge their unique identity in a competitive market.

Moreover, digital marketing is one of the best ways to connect with potential customers and leave a lasting impact on them.

Skills like social media, e-mail marketing, SEO (search engine optimisation) and PPC (pay per click) will be essential in 2025.

Professionals who can plan strategies and use data to improve campaigns will help businesses attract more customers and grow effectively.

8. Content Creation and Management

Content creation and management will remain one of the most in-demand skills in 2025.

As businesses create their online presence, they will require professionals to develop engaging content that resonates with their target audience.

Content managers will also need to follow the evolving SEO trends and plan strategies to keep businesses visible in search results and connect with their audience effectively.

9. Internet of Things (IoT)

In no time, IoT has become a part of our daily lives as more industries leverage this technology to collect data and automate tasks.

In 2025, businesses will need experts to design, manage and secure these advanced systems to ensure devices work well, keep data safe and ensure everything runs smoothly.

These specialists will also help businesses integrate IoT into their daily operations to improve efficiency.

10. Client Success Manager

In the coming year, account managers will remain important as businesses focus on keeping their customers happy.

They will need to build strong relationships, meet client expectations and deliver good service.

Companies will rely on skilled account managers to keep customers loyal and help their business grow.

These trends will bring major transformation by reshaping the ways businesses function.

