News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Fashion Sends An Important Message...

When Fashion Sends An Important Message...

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 25, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At the Green Runway Show by Shero Agency, which took place at the Frankfurt Fashion Week, models revealed the one change they'd like to see.  

Please click on the images below for a better look at their messages.

IMAGE: Freya Helga Johanna Muller, a vegan, wanted the world to consider a plant-based diet. 
All photographs: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Accept all body types, was Dascha Carriero's message. 

 

IMAGE: 'You are enough,' read the words on Marie-Claire Hihn's placard.

 

IMAGE: Aptly titled the influencer's walk, each of the models chose a message chose to their hearts.

 

IMAGE: It's time to focus on mental health as well, says this model.

 

IMAGE: Felix Nieder's white T-shirt and a pleated skirt showed his support for the LGBTQIA community.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Making These Models Laugh?
What's Making These Models Laugh?
When A Supermodel Romances The Taj
When A Supermodel Romances The Taj
Supermodel Moms, Gorgeous Daughters
Supermodel Moms, Gorgeous Daughters
What Ranveer Singh Wants From You
What Ranveer Singh Wants From You
IBA will not be in charge of 2024 Olympics boxing
IBA will not be in charge of 2024 Olympics boxing
PIX: Ledecky wins 19th gold; butterfly double by Milak
PIX: Ledecky wins 19th gold; butterfly double by Milak
PIX: Centurion Bairstow revels in just being himself
PIX: Centurion Bairstow revels in just being himself

More like this

The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel

The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel

Celebs Rock Rainbow Colours On The Ramp

Celebs Rock Rainbow Colours On The Ramp

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances