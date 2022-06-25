When Fashion Sends An Important Message...

At the Green Runway Show by Shero Agency, which took place at the Frankfurt Fashion Week, models revealed the one change they'd like to see.

Please click on the images below for a better look at their messages.

IMAGE: Freya Helga Johanna Muller, a vegan, wanted the world to consider a plant-based diet.

All photographs: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Accept all body types, was Dascha Carriero's message.

IMAGE: 'You are enough,' read the words on Marie-Claire Hihn's placard.

IMAGE: Aptly titled the influencer's walk, each of the models chose a message chose to their hearts.

IMAGE: It's time to focus on mental health as well, says this model.

IMAGE: Felix Nieder's white T-shirt and a pleated skirt showed his support for the LGBTQIA community.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com