Vote For Natasa's Best Bridal Look

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Big Fat Cricket Wedding overflowed with pomp, show and willow royalty, when the pair renewed vivah vows over a few ceremonies at the Raffles Udaipur last fortnight.

The girl from faraway Požarevac, on the Danube, ruled the Udaipur festivities in a delightful nuptial wardrobe, each look more dizzingly phenomenal than the next.

Every occasion was magical and the bride matched the moments in fantabulous costumes you could only dream about.

The aisle was also his cricket pitch and her red carpet, offering something to please any aesthetic.

Presenting a round-up of Natasa's dulhan silhouettes. Take the poll and vote for your favourite look of this cricket shaadi.

IMAGE: When Do Dil Mil Rahein Hai, the outfits must twin.

For the sangeet night, Natasa chose a very 21st century Manish Malhotra lehenga that yet had timeless appeal.

The cape sleeves doubled up as a dupatta offering a modern update to a sanskari garment and the silver and white chikankari work spun a spell around it.

'Kung Fu Pandya' matched steps with his lady love, natty in heavily-embroidered princely blue.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

IMAGE: Mehendi hain rachne wali!

A colours of love wardrobe for the family by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Leheriya cotton candy silk kurta sets for the boys and rich geometry for the lady.

Natasa's got a thing for bedecked necklines with beads and she paired her folksy bustier with dreamy-looking pants.

What a handsome trio!

IMAGE: Main Dulhan Teri in, of course, red and gold for the right-handed batter who, we hope, wasn't stumped.

She 'exuded radiance and romance at its most divine in a lavishly embroidered gota ghagra, blouse and dupatta' by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

IMAGE: A glittering Serbian rani draped a red satin Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari for the saath pheras.

It was her eye-catching jadau blouse, with embroidery details more complex than a mathematical puzzle, that took the spotlight from the sari.

Tables are turning at more and more weddings and festive occasions, as exotic, over-the-top sari blouses are the superstars, stealing probably many a rueful sari's thunder.

IMAGE: 'Every once in a while, there comes a bridal outfit that makes the designer's world go round' and for Shantanu and Nikhil, it had to be Natasa's wedding dress that let them 'weave Hardik and her love story through their craft'.

For the white wedding: A fitted gown, the corseted bodice, an inner skirt made of satin, tulle sleeves, and an enormously long veil that practically stretched from India to Serbia...

