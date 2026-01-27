Ursula von der Leyen's Indian Style Diplomacy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wore stunning Banarasi brocade during her India visit. See how fashion became smart diplomacy.

Ursula von der Leyen clearly did her homework before landing in Delhi. The European Commission president's three-day India visit wasn't just about sealing the 'mother of all deals' -- her wardrobe told its own story of cultural respect and smart diplomacy.

Banarasi brocade steals the Republic Day show

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ursula von der Leyen/Instagram

For the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Monday, Dr von der Leyen wore a rich maroon and gold Banarasi brocade bandhgala.

Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket featured intricate zari work -- a nod to India's ancient textile heritage.

By pairing the regal, high-collared bandhgala with crisp white trousers and minimal gold studs, she managed to look both global and unmistakably Indian.

Photograph: Kind courtesy EU_Commission X/ANI Photo

Social media certainly was thrilled with her choice. Indians flooded platforms with appreciation, particularly noting how Dr von der Leyen's choice spotlighted Varanasi's weaving community.

Many hoped the international attention would translate into more recognition -- and orders --for India's handloom sector.

Dr von der Leyen's connection to the world of textiles is old and personal. Her husband Dr Heiko von der Leyen (seen in the picture above), hails from a family that famously made their fortune as silk merchants in Germany.

This 'silk connection' adds a layer of personal history to her choice of Indian silks and brocades, making her tribute to India's weavers even more meaningful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/X

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned up in a vibrant Rajasthani safa in deep red, mustard, and green, with a sky-blue Nehru jacket. The colour coordination between the two leaders? It may have been unintentional but it was perfect.

Royal blue sherwani for Historic 'mother of all trade deals'

Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

When it came time to sign the historic India-European Union trade agreement at Hyderabad House, Dr von der Leyen switched to a royal blue embellished sherwani by Designer Anamika Khanna with white pants and blouse.

Blue, a colour associated with the European Union flag, is also present in the Indian flag and represents the sky and the ocean. It also reflects duty and righteousness and represented by the blue Ashoka Chakra on the flag, the symbol of justice and governance.

The choice reflected her 'fusion' through this visit -- maintaining her professional approach while blending into India's vibrant palette.

Matching stoles moment with Modi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ursula von der Leyen/Instagram

At another event, Dr von der Leyen appeared in a gold sherwani. She and Modi wore matching traditional Indian stoles -- a small touch, but one that spoke louder than any joint statement.

It was a 'quiet handshake' in fabric, signaling the strengthening of the India-EU partnership.

Why Ursula Von der Leyen's fashion choices matter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ursula von der Leyen/Instagram

Dr von der Leyen calling her Republic Day invitation 'the honour of a lifetime' wasn't just diplomatic nicety. The 67-year-old's wardrobe choices proved how seriously she took her India visit.

This is someone known in Brussels for her tailored blazers and signature side-swept blonde hair. Watching her confidently work a bandhgala and sherwani showed real cultural awareness.

In a world where every handshake gets analysed, sometimes the smartest statement you can make is through what you choose to wear.